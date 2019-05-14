Selena Gomez swapped her satin white two-piece red carpet outfit for a gorgeous off-the-shoulder white mini dress at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14.

Selena Gomez, 26, has been in France for the 72nd Cannes Film Festival for just one day, and she has already managed to rock a slew of gorgeous looks. Selena headed to the after party of her new film, The Dead Don’t Die, when she threw on an off-the-shoulder white Louis Vuitton mini dress that featured a low-cut neckline, which showed off ample cleavage, as the sleeves of the dress hung down low on the sides of her arms. The bodice of the dress was a bit baggy, while her tiny waist was cinched in before flowing into a form-fitting A-line mini skirt. The sleeves of the dress flowed down into a gorgeous peplum, that made the sides of the skirt flared, adding a dramatic look. Selena opted to keep her red carpet makeup on that she wore for the premiere, as well as her Bulgari jewels and metallic silver ankle-strap sandals.

Earlier, Selena stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of The Dead Don’t Die, when she looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a white satin Louis Vuitton two-piece. The sleeveless bralette and matching maxi skirt hugged Selena’s petite frame perfectly, while the bustier top showed off massive cleavage. Cinching in her tiny waist was a thick white leather belt, as the maxi skirt flowed out into a form-fitting shape. The skirt of the dress featured a subtle quilted material, with seams down the front, while the side had a plunging hip-high slit that showed off Selena’s toned legs. She topped her look off with Bulgari jewels including a stunning diamond choker necklace and a pair of metallic silver ankle-strap sandals, all of which was styled by Kate Young.

As for her glam, Selena rocked the same look to both events, which was the right choice, as she looked gorgeous. Her hair was slicked back into a tight, sleek updo, done by Marissa Marino, who twisted the back of Selena’s hair into a gorgeous bun. Meanwhile, her makeup, done by Hung Vanngo, was a light sultry smokey eye, with extra thick, dark black cat eyeliner. She topped off her look with a bright red lip, which added a bold pop of color to both of her white ensembles, and a pretty nude manicure by Tom Bachik.

Selena officially arrived in Cannes on May 13, and even her airport look was chic, as she rocked a cozy outfit featuring a baggy white two-piece cashmere ensemble featuring baggy wide-leg pants and a matching cropped tank top. On top of her outfit, she donned a super oversized, long tan sweater with massive sleeves, topping her look off with a pair of white pointy toed leather pumps and oversized sunnies.