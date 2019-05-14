The event we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – the 2019 Cannes Film Festival – and some of our favorite celebs have been looking fabulous in the South of France!

The 2019 72nd Cannes Film Festival officially kicked off on May 14 and lasts until May 25, and already we have been seeing some gorgeous outfits from our favorite stars. From actresses to singers and models, so many people have been hitting the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, showing off stunning looks. Selena Gomez, 26, arrived in Cannes on May 13 and from the moment she arrived, she’s already looked chic. She arrived on the carpet of The Dead Don’t Die premiere, on opening day, May 14, in a drop-dead-gorgeous white satin Louis Vuitton two-piece. The sleeveless bralette and matching maxi skirt hugged Selena’s petite frame perfectly, while the bustier top showed off massive cleavage. Cinching in her tiny waist was a thick white leather belt, as the maxi skirt flowed out into a form-fitting shape. The skirt of the dress featured a subtle quilted material, with seams down the front, while the side had a plunging hip-high slit that showed off Selena’s toned legs. She topped her look off with Bulgari jewels, including a stunning diamond choker necklace and a pair of metallic silver ankle-strap sandals.

Meanwhile, Elle Fanning, 21, was the first actress to arrive at a photo call on May 14, considering she is on the jury of the film festival. The blonde actress looked stunning when she donned a Dior Spring 2019 Haute Couture look from head-to-toe, featuring a completely sheer white long-sleeve blouse with a lace bodice and a black tulle and gold bolero, tucked into a pair of high-waisted black poofy bloomers that were cropped just under her knees. She topped off the unique look with a pair of black and nude mesh Dior pointy toed slingback kitten heels. Earlier that day, Elle was out and about rocking a gorgeous lavender ruffled Ryan Lo dress paired with nude square-toe pumps. Our favorite look from Elle so far, though, was her silk peach gown that she wore to The Dead Don’t Die premiere, which features a plunging V-neckline and a tight belt around her tiny waist, embroidered with a purple flower. The back of the dress was extra fabulous, as it featured a super long cape and train.

Some of our other favorite looks came from Eva Longoria, 44, and Julianne Moore, 58. Eva looked stunning in an Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition custom blush satin gown with sequin embroidered and draped bustier that showed off ample cleavage, while the skirt of the dress featured in insanely plunging slit that showed off her amazingly toned legs. Julianne, on the other hand, went with a bright emerald green Dior Haute Couture gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and sleeves, that flowed into a gorgeous cape behind her.

There were so many other gorgeous looks at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and we can expect to see a ton more, as the festival ends on May 25. Click through the gallery above to see all of the best dressed stars at the Cannes Film Festival.