Prince William & Kate Middleton Finally Meet Meghan & Harry’s Baby Archie 1 Week After His Birth

Prince William has finally met his younger brother Harry’s son, Archie, according to a report. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor to meet Baby Sussex.

UPDATE: 5/15/2019, 1:17pm EST: A Kensington Palace spokesperson has confirmed to HollywoodLife that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met their nephew, Archie, on May 14.

ORIGINAL: Prince William, 36, and his wife Kate Middleton, 37, have finally met their new nephew, Archie, according to a report. Eight days after the little boy was born on May 6, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan Markle, 37, at their home in Frogmore Cottage to see Baby Sussex in person, the Daily Mail’s royal correspondent revealed on May 14. “Just to confirm that William & Kate visited their new nephew, #ArchieHarrison, at Frogmore Cottage today after #PrinceHarry returned from Oxford,” Rebecca English tweeted.

Sadly, Prince William and Kate’s three children – George, 5, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 1 – didn’t get a chance to meet their little cousin. “Their children weren’t with them, however, so it will be a little while yet before George, Charlotte and Louis meet their new cousin,” Rebecca added. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kensington Palace and the Sussexes’ rep for comment but we’ve yet to receive a response.

Just a quick look at the senior royals’ hectic schedules this week will explain why it took the Cambridges so long to meet Archie. The brothers and their wives are no longer neighbors ever since Prince Harry and Meghan moved 22 miles away from Kensington Palace in London, which is Prince William and Kate’s residence. While Meghan has been on maternity leave bonding with her newborn, the second in line to the British throne and his wife have been on official royal visits, crossing the country. That included a trip to Wales to explore Newborough Beach with the U.K. Scouts and a visit to the Halen Mon Sea Salt company in Anglesey on May 8.

New dad Prince Harry has also been busy, jetting off to the Netherlands on May 9 – just three days after his son’s birth – to officially launch the countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games.

Archie has been a topic of conversation on those visits. In fact, on May 14 – the day that the Cambridges reportedly met the little royal – Prince Harry gushed to a well-wisher in Oxford about his son. During a visit at Oxford’s Children’s Hospital, the redhead spoke to Amy Scullard, a mom whose 3-year-old son battled testicular cancer. “He said he’s getting used to the baby and how Archie has fitted into family life,” Amy said the prince told him, according to BBC News. “He said he just feels part of the family and he can’t imagine life without his son.”