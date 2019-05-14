Prince Harry Admits He ‘Can’t Imagine’ Life Without Son Archie During Emotional Children’s Hospital Visit

Prince Harry is over the moon about being baby Archie’s father, and he can’t stop telling people about it!

He’s busy with a kid at home, but Prince Harry made the time to stop by the Oxford Children’s Hospital on May 14 to meet some of his littlest fans and their families. During the trip, Harry met with the parents of children who have been battling cancer, and one parent said that he discussed new parenthood with them, too. Harry chatted with Ida Scullard during the visit, whose three-year-old son, Emmett, is in the hospital while dealing with testicular. Harry noticed that she had her 10-month-old daughter in her arms, and happily started talking about baby Archie, she said.

“Harry asked me if she was over the stormy period as babies are supposed to be grumpy for the first 10 weeks—and she is,” Ida shared with E! News. “He said he’s getting used to the baby now and how Archie has fitted into family life. He said he just feels part of the family and he can’t imagine life without his son.” While Harry adores his son, new parenthood isn’t without its difficulties — even for a royal. The Duke of Sussex told another patient that he’s not getting any sleep thanks to his fussy baby!

Everyone at the hospital was enamored with Archie. A former patient, 13-year-old Daisy Wingrove, came over to give Harry a little teddy bear for his son! Harry was overjoyed, according to the outlet, and said “awww” when he saw it. This is Harry’s second royal outing since Archie’s birth on May 6. Just a few days ago, he traveled to The Hague in the Netherlands to celebrate the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games, which he heads. Wife Meghan Markle hasn’t made any public appearances besides introducing Archie to the public on May 8, as she remains on maternity leave.