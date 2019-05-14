Porsha Williams’ Friends Beg Her To Make Up With NeNe Leakes As Their Bitter Feud Continues

Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes haven’t been getting along since NeNe didn’t show up to Porsha’s baby shower when she was pregnant in Mar., but the new mom’s friends are encouraging her to forgive NeNe.

Will Porsha Williams, 37, and NeNe Leakes, 51, ever reconcile? If it’s up to Porsha’s friends, the two will be making up in no time. The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars stopped getting along after NeNe decided to not show up to Porsha’s baby shower in early Mar. and things escalated from there, and although it looks like there’s no hope for a reconciliation between the two ladies anytime soon, Porsha’s friends think she should forgive NeNe and be more understanding since she’s been dealing with the stress of her husband, Gregg Leakes‘ cancer diagnosis and treatment.

HollywoodLife. On the Apr. 28 episode of “Friends are trying hard to convince Porsha that NeNe was simply going through a really tough time because of Gregg and she should think about that and go a little easy on her given her situation,” a source close to production of RHOA EXCLUSIVELY told. On the Apr. 28 episode of Watch What Happens Live , Porsha made it sound like there was absolutely no way she would be friends with NeNe again, but her friends say there is one way NeNe could find herself back in the new mom’s life, and that’s if she gives her an apology.

“Even though Porsha has said that the door is totally closed on a friendship with NeNe, friends are saying that is not totally the case. However, there’s a condition and that’s a proper apology from NeNe,” the source explained. “Porsha seems open to seeing this as filming gets closer and closer to beginning, however, she really feels in her heart that NeNe owes her an apology and with one, she would be open to, at the very least, a conversation with NeNe.”

In addition to blowing off her baby shower, Porsha accused NeNe of sending her text messages calling her “fat” six days after the birth of her daughter. Talk of all these issues ensued during the RHOA reunion specials and Porsha also revealed that after she posted NeNe’s alleged “fat shaming” text messages online, NeNe sent her a cease and desist letter that prevents her from sharing any of her messages in the future.

“NeNe sending Porsha a cease and desist letter just sent Porsha over the edge, however, NeNe is sick and tired of people talking about her so she felt she needed to do something to legally get Porsha to stop talking,” the source continued. “She felt incredibly disrespected.”

In the midst of all this drama, filming of season 12 of RHOA is about to start in June, and another source told us that NeNe and Porsha aren’t letting their feud get the best of them when they’re back in the spotlight. “Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes are not at all afraid to film together when filming resumes in early June,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “They’re both excited and ready to go no matter who from the cast is back or what new ‘wives may or may not be joining the show.”