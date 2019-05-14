Amazon Studios is releasing ‘Photograph’ in select theaters on May 17 and HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting an exclusive preview of the Indian drama.

Photograph follows a struggling Mumbai street photographer pressured to marry by his grandmother convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancée during a family visit. Despite vast cultural differences, the pair develops a surprising connection that challenges their worldviews in a wistful and funny romance. In our EXCLUSIVE video, Rafi gets asked about his grandmother and marriage while walking through the streets of Mumbai. “What’s this I hear?” a man asks Rafi. “Your grandmother stopped taking her medicine? Because you won’t select a bride?” Rafi stays silent and walks away.

Another person asks about Rafi’s grandmother. “It’s high time you got married,” the man tells Rafi. But the questions and concern don’t stop there. Yet another person asks about Rafi’s grandmother. The questions never stop coming. But when will Rafi finally respond?

The movie made its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and had its European premiere at the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival. Photograph stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Rafi and Sanya Malhotra as Miloni.

Photograph was written and directed by Ritesh Batra. Ritesh also directed the critically-acclaimed film The Lunchbox. The Amazon Studios film will play in select theaters across the country, including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington.