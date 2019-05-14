Paris Hilton couldn’t think of a single nice thing to say about Lindsay Lohan while playing ‘Plead The Fifth’ on the May 14 episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’.

UPDATE (May 15, 2019 5:08pm): While talking about her interview with SiriusXM’s Jenny McCarthy and Andy Cohen on May 15, Paris said she now regrets dissing Lindsay. “I wish I did plead the fifth, actually, on the whole thing about ‘beyond, embarrassing and lame’. I honestly was so nervous that I didn’t know what to say. I couldn’t think of anything nice. Those were the only words I could think of … When somebody does something really bad to you, and is not a good person to you, it’s hard.” Then she told Lindsay, who may eventually listen to Paris’ interview, “I’m sorry for calling you beyond.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Paris Hilton made her clubhouse debut during the May 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, so the titular host wasted no time with putting her in the hot seat and making her play “Plead The Fifth”. And it was during the game that Paris took another jab at her former friend, Lindsay Lohan. During the first out of three questions, Andy Cohen asked Paris if she could say three nice things about Lindsay. And surprisingly, Paris didn’t skip the question — but she also didn’t really answer it the right way either. Instead of saying three nice things, Paris threw major shade at the Mean Girls star.

First, Paris said Lindsay “is beyond”, as she flashed a huge smile for the camera. Andy laughed, but he also tried putting a positive spin on it and said, “That’s good. That’s pretty nice for you to say she’s beyond.” But Paris wasn’t trying to be nice, and she didn’t mean “beyond” in a good way — she made that clear with her next two answers, saying Lindsay is also both “lame… and embarrassing.” Yikes. So much for saying anything nice about her. But we can’t say we’re too surprised by Paris’ answers either.

In July 2018, Paris reignited her longtime feud with Lindsay by calling her a “pathological liar“. After a fan account posted a video compilation of all the times Lindsay had dissed Paris, Paris wrote “#PathologicalLiar” in the comments, while also adding a laughing face emoji. In the first part of a clip, Lindsay can be heard accusing Paris of throwing a drink at her, but then in the second part of the same clip, Lindsay says the opposite. “Paris is my friend. Everyone lies about everything. She’s a nice person. She never did that. She’s a good girl,” Lindsay says. Then, in a clip that followed, Lindsay calls Paris a c***, but then denies it. “I never said that. Paris is my friend. No, I love her, she’s my friend,” Lindsay tells paparazzi.

And that wasn’t the only time Paris has dissed Lindsay before her appearance on the May 14 episode of WWHL. In 2017, Paris dished on the famous 2006 photo of her, Britney Spears, and Lindsay in a car during a night out on the town. “Actually, it was just Brit and I [going]out,” Paris explained to MTV Australia. “And then [Lindsay] chased us to the car and got in. She wasn’t invited.”