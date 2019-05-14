Olivia Wilde Reveals Whether She’ll Ever Direct Again After Making Debut With ‘Booksmart’

Congrats to Olivia Wilde on her directorial debut! We caught up with the actress on the red carpet of the Los Angeles ‘Booksmart’ screening to hear all about the film, & whether we can expect her to get behind the camera again in the future.

Olivia Wilde was all smiles as she stepped onto the red carpet ahead of a screening of Booksmart on May 13, and in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, gushed all about the experience of making her directorial debut. For Olivia, the creative process is truly never-ending. “It is a part of me and it is always a living and evolving organism,” she says of making the flick. “I don’t think it will ever stop being that,” the 35-year-old actress adds.

With her directorial debut, Olivia’s vision came to life with the help of actress Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, who play the characters of Amy and Molly, respectively. “They are just brilliant! They are just so smart, it is inspiring to be around smart young women,” Olivia excitedly tells us. “They are so smart and so loving and I think that is what was so great.”

So – after getting a taste of the director’s life, will Olivia be stepping on this side of the camera again? It appears that she’s thrilled with the idea of more director roles to come in her career. “Oh, I’m hooked. If it is one and done that means something terrible has happened!” she exclaims.

However, Olivia admits that with a successful film, comes a few challenges. The star had a strict “no script” policy in place throughout the course of filming, which she says is ultimately for the best. “It is effective but hard. It’s a rule that Martin Scorsese started to make sure no one was walking on set still memorizing lines. He wanted everyone to be performance ready and for improvising that was a whole different conversation. Sometimes we improvised depending on the scene.”