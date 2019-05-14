It looks like North West is as obsessed with ‘Old Town Road’ as the rest of us! With the help of mom Kim K, she created a dance video for the track & everyone took notice, including Lil Nas X himself.

North West’s flawless dance moves strike again! The famous 5-year-old tot of Kim Kardashian, 38, is never afraid to bust a move, and she poured her heart onto the dance floor when recreating the music video for Lil Nas X’s fan favorite track, “Old Town Road.” In a flashy pair of cow-print pants and a massive cowgirl hat, North rocked out to the No. 1 song in America with every ounce of her being. This was commitment!

Kim also appeared in the clip, which you can watch HERE, rocking a Western-inspired hat of her own, and strumming a guitar. “What we do on maternity leave…. Directed and Choreographed by North 🤠 @lilnasx,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star captioned the clip. The best part of all? Lil Nas X himself took notice of the cute at-home video! “No wayyy i love u guys for this,” the singer/rapper commented.

It seems like all of America has fallen in love with the controversial track, which can’t quite seem to be pegged down as either country or hip-hop. We already knew that the Kardashian family were the ultimate fans of the musician, after they were seen kicking it with him at Coachella. One photo from the day showed Lil Nas flashing a massive smile as he posed for a pic with Kanye West and little North.

Watch North slay in her very own music video to “Old Town Road,” above! Umm, can we get a collab from these two ASAP please?