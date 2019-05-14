There is so much beauty in the new trailer for the ‘Maleficent’ sequel, as stunning Angelina Jolie goes head-to-head with Michelle Pfeiffer’s Queen Ingrith.

Holy moly this is a good looking cast. Angelina Jolie is back on the big screen as Maleficent, reprising her character from Disney’s 2014 hit in the sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The teaser trailer dropped on May 13 and we’ve got our first look at the 43-year-old actress back in action as the winged witch. This time she’s facing off against gorgeous Michelle Pfeiffer‘s Queen Ingrith. The 61-year-old beauty’s character even has a chilling showdown with Maleficent.

Angelina enters the castle with the King and Queen on their thrones and in their vast jewels. With her eyes glowing green Maleficent says, “There are many who prey on the innocent. I’m sure your kind would agree,” to Ingrith, who responds, “If I didn’t know better I’d say you were making a threat.” “Well, do you?” Maleficent asks, before Ingrith angrily shoots back, “Do I what?” To which the witch slyly purrs, “Know better.”

According to Disney’s press release that came with the trailer’s release, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.”

Elle Fanning, 21, will be back to reprise her role as Princess Aurora, and when the film began production in England on May 28, 2018, she actually got social media shy Angelina into a fun selfie that she posted to her Instagram page. It showed Angelina in her black horns getting ready to enter the makeup trailer, smiling and making a “peace” sign, while Elle wore shades with her white maiden’s costume. While the action onscreen looks scary, at least behind the scenes things were light.