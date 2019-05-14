‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout Cries Over Ex Ryan Edwards’ Arrest In 10-Year Anniversary Trailer

‘Teen Mom OG’s 10-year anniversary episode is nearly here and the trailer for it shows some devastating moments with the cast, including Maci Bookout breaking down after finding out about Ryan Edwards’ arrest.

It looks like Maci Bookout, 27, had a difficult time dealing with her ex Ryan Edwards‘ legal troubles, and MTV’s cameras were there to capture the heartbreaking moments. In a powerful trailer for Teen Mom OG‘s 10-year anniversary season, Maci can be seen wiping her eyes and crying after looking at a news article about Ryan’s arrest on her phone. “Teen Mom‘s Ryan Edwards Arrested Again” the headline read as the clip shows Maci talking about her anger over the 31-year-old father of her 10-year-old son, Bentley. “The anger that’s still there, it’s not about me, it’s about Bentley,” the upset mom says in the clip.

Ryan was arrested in Jan. 2019 for theft of services and possession of heroin after he skipped out on a bar tab while on probation for a previous conviction for Simple Possession after authorities found heroin in his vehicle. He ended up having to stay in a Tennessee jail from the time of his Jan. arrest until Apr. 15. A source recently EXCLUSIVELY told us that Ryan, who is also the father of seven-month-old Jagger, who he shares with his wife Mackenzie, was “ecstatic” to leave jail.

Before Ryan’s legal troubles, his teen relationship with Maci and her pregnancy with Bentley was showcased on the first season of Teen Mom. The former couple eventually split and their struggles over raising Bentley while separated were also documented on the popular series. Like Ryan, Maci got married and had daughter, Jayde, 3, and son, Maverick, 2, with her husband Taylor McKinney.

Love. Strength. Hope. Family. 💞 A journey 10 YEARS in the making. Celebrate when #TeenMomOG returns Monday, June 10th on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/dAuMEB82qt — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) May 14, 2019

In addition to Maci and Ryan’s struggles, the new season of Teen Mom OG will feature all the ups and downs in the lives of the other original teen moms, including Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood. The series returns on MTV on June 10.