Lisa Rinna Claps Back At ‘RHOBH’ Fan Who Says They Won’t Watch Without Lisa Vanderpump: ‘Not My Problem’

Lisa Vanderpump didn’t film new ‘RHOBH’ episodes and her co-star Lisa Rinna made it clear that she only has herself to blame despite fans missing the Brit.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, recently confirmed that she won’t be appearing on upcoming episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But her fellow cast member, Lisa Rinna, 55, isn’t worried one bit and clapped back at a fan on May 14 who said the hit reality show would be “not interesting” without the British restaurateur. “You should be Mad at her for refusing to film the show. Not my problem,” Rinna replied via her Instagram post while promoting the upcoming episode. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a source close to the SUR owner who explained, “Lisa Vanderpump is truly amazed at how many fans have rallied to support her amidst her ongoing feud with the cast. She gets stopped everywhere by people who tell her they’ve stopped watching because of what’s going on.”

“Lisa truly knows she’s an integral part of the show and she’s had such a hard year, so it’s comforting for her to know that even though she chose to stop filming with the other ladies late last year, her fans and the public are understanding,” the insider continued. Vanderpump has been very candid about grieving over the loss of her brother, Mark Vanderpump, of a suspected overdose in April 2018. And as RHOBH fans are aware, Lisa has been feuding with the other ladies all season over her involvement in PuppyGate after Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog from her Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

The adorable pup, named Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, wound up in a kill shelter before making her way back to Vanderpump Dogs. Lisa, who’s an avid animal lover and rescuer, was understandably upset over the situation. Vanderpump has also been accused by her co-stars of going behind their backs and selling a story to Radar Online.

“Lisa feels the truth is starting to unfold in her eyes and is fine with the way everything has been shown,” the pal added. “She stands her ground that she did not go to Radar Online behind former friend Dorit’s back which is why she’ll never admit it — She simply didn’t do it.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Lisa Vanderpump’s rep for comment but have not heard back.

Meanwhile, Vanderpump seemingly confirmed she won’t be returning to the show after telling a fan on Twitter that footage of her ended up “on the editing floor” on May 7. However, as we previously reported, there’s a different reason for her departure. “She was bullied off the show,” a source told Page Six surrounding her feud with co-stars including Rinna, Dorit, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, and Erika Girardi. The only cast member she’s not currently fighting with is newcomer Denise Richards.