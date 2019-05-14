Kim Kardashian Rocks Tight Bodysuit While She Rides A White Horse In Stunning KKW Beauty Pics

Kim Kardashian took to social media on May 14 to shares some incredibly gorgeous ad photos for the new collection from her KKW Beauty line, which was inspired by the makeup on her wedding day.

Kim Kardashian, 38, is introducing her new Mrs. West Collection from her line, KKW Beauty, in the most eye-catching way possible! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Twitter and Instagram on May 14 to share some new gorgeous photos of herself in the ad for the new collection, which comes out May 24. In the pics, she’s wearing a tight long-sleeved white pants bodysuit while riding a white horse in a pasture.

“The Mrs. West Collection by #KKWBEAUTY is inspired by the iconic look @makeupbymario created for @kimkardashian’s wedding day. The collection is made up of luxurious shades that you can create the most beautiful glam looks with. Coming to KKWBEAUTY.COM on Friday, 05.24 at 12PM PST,” Kim’s caption for her Instagram post read.

Kim’s new ad pics totally capture her stunning figure and facial features and prove that her new collection is sure to be a hit. Although the mom-of-four is continuing to create and release fresh new products for her successful beauty line, she recently admitted that she hasn’t had her own beauty treatment in a while. Kim has been hard at work studying her new passion, law, and it’s causing her to make some sacrifices in her normal everyday life in order to get things done.

“It’s good. It’s hard,” Kim told Liza Koshy on the red carpet of the Met Gala on May 6. “It’s definitely hard. I’ve had to give up some sacrifices in order to do that. So I haven’t had a beauty treatment or anything for myself in about seven months.”

On set of my new Mrs. West Collection dropping May 24. pic.twitter.com/LIbud7eNWt — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 14, 2019

Kim’s beauty line and interests in becoming a lawyer reflect her versatility in life, which impresses her fans and followers every day. We can’t wait to see what else Kim has in store in the future.