Khloe Kardashian Will Only Get Serious With A Man Now Who Could Be Wonderful Stepdad To True

Now that she’s a single mom, Khloe Kardashian is facing a whole new dynamic in her dating life. When it comes to getting serious with someone, he has to have potential.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is done playing games with her heart – especially now that she’s a mom to 13-month-old daughter True. The reality TV star – who is single now after splitting from True’s dad Tristan Thompson, 28, in February – will only consider getting serious with a new man if he could be a possible stepdad for her little one. That’s what a source close to Khloe is telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Khloe would love to find love and the next person in her life will be her last because she wants someone that will eventually be a wonderful stepfather to True,” the person tells us. “Now that she has True, many things – including dating – take a far more important role in her life. She doesn’t want to play games anymore and ever have a revolving door of men come through her door. When you fall in love with Khloe, you fall in love with True.”

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know Khloe hasn’t been lucky in the romance department. After a whirlwind romance she married former NBA star Lamar Odom, 39, in 2009. But they eventually divorced seven years later after he admitted to cheating on her with multiple women and he publicly battled a drug addiction. In 2016 she seemed to have found love again with Tristan, although that relationship also came with its own set of controversy as the NBA player and the reality TV star started dating while his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig was pregnant with his first child, Prince, who is now 2.

Now – three months after she split from Tristan after he was accused of snuggling up with her sister Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods – Khloe’s focus isn’t on dating, but on parenting. She celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a single mom on May 12 by posting an adorable selfie with True on her Instagram page. Family, friends and fans were quick to comment on the photo, including former model Kimora Lee Simmons, 44. “Omg! Look at those smiles!” the mom-of-four wrote. “You guys are the cutest!!”