Jeremy Meeks Responds To Speculation That He Split From Chloe Green & Is Romancing Model

Jeremy Meeks took to Instagram on May 14 to address the rumors that he split from fiancee Chloe Green and is now dating model Andreea Sasu after he and Andrea were seen getting cozy at the Cannes Film Festival.

Jeremy Meeks, 35, isn’t afraid to take on the rumors that things are not going well with him and his fiancee Chloe Green, 28, and he proved that when he posted a very telling pic to Instagram. In the pic, a shirtless Jeremy and what appears to be a shirtless Chloe can be seen hugging and posing in front of a lake. “We are still very much in love lol,” he wrote in the caption for the romantic snapshot. You can see the stunning pic and Jeremy’s message below.

Break up rumors about Jeremy and Chloe started after Chloe, who is the daughter of billionaire retail stores owner, Sir Philip Green, was seen not wearing her engagement ring in an Instagram pic she posted on Apr. 30. Soon after, speculation became even more intense on May 14, when Jeremy posed on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France with gorgeous Romanian model Andreea Sasu.

The split rumor headlines aren’t the first ones the couple faced recently. Last month, they also faced similar rumors but Chloe was the one to squash them when she posted pics with Jeremy while the two were on a vacation in Thailand.

Jeremy and Chloe have been dating since around July 2017, when Jeremy was still married to his ex Melissa. They welcomed their first child together, son Jayden, in May 2018, and have seemed inseparable ever since. Their engagement first made headlines after Chloe was seen wearing her huge diamond ring for the first time back in July 2018. It’s great to know these two are still going strong!