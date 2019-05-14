Fashion
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lawrence Stuns In Plunging Gown While Celebrating Engagement To Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence Engagement Party
Joel C. Ryan/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lawrence is photographed this evening showing her giant engagement ring while holding hands with her fiancee Cooke Maroney after having dinner with friends at Chef's Club restaurant in New York City. Cooke at some point came out few times to smoke a cigarette and having a conversation with a lady outside the restaurant Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5067100 240219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers upon arrival at the Dior ready to wear Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, that was presented in ParisFashion 2019 F/W Dior Arrivals, Paris, France - 26 Feb 2019
Jennifer Lawrence and Cara Delevingne in the front rowChristian Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Feb 2019
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - Jennifer Lawrence and boyfriend Cooke Maroney out together strolling through Place Vedome in Pairs holding hands. The couple just landed a few hours before coming from New York. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.

Jennifer Lawrence looked gorgeous at her engagement party in NYC on May 13, when she donned a stunning silk white gown with a plunging slit.

Here comes the bride, all dressed in white! Jennifer Lawrence, 28, headed to her engagement party with her art dealer fiancé, Cooke Maroney, 33, in New York City on Monday, May 13. The couple looked gorgeous for their garden party celebration and Jennifer looked flawless when she opted to wear a silk chiffon white L. Wells Juliana Dress. The dress, created by designer, Lauren Wells, who is actually Jennifer’s cousin, featured long, sheer sleeves and a plunging V-neckline. The V-neck was seriously low-cut and JLaw chose to go braless underneath, showing off ample cleavage. Her waist was cinched in by a thick belt, while the rest of the frock flowed out into a long skirt, which featured a plunging slit on the side of her leg. The dress fit Jennifer like a glove and was tailored by Christy Rilling, to fit her frame to perfection.

Jennifer’s entire engagement look was put together by her stylists, Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, and we couldn’t think of a better choice for the actress, as she looked absolutely beautiful. She accessorized her ensemble with Fred Leighton Jewels earrings, nude pointy-toed satin Casadei pumps, and a blush pink Roger Vivier purse. While we loved Jennifer’s entire outfit from head-to-toe, it was her glam that truly stole the show. Her hair was done by Ben Skervin, who gave JLaw a gorgeous messy updo, leaving wisps of her hair out in the front, framing her face. The back of her hair featured a low messy bun, giving off an effortless look. Meanwhile, her makeup, done by Fulvia Farolfi, was perfect, and a bit darker than Jennifer usually opts for. She rocked a sultry smokey eye and a light pink lip, tying the entire look together.

If this engagement party ensemble is just a sneak peek of what we can expect to see from Jennifer on her wedding day, then we cannot wait to see what’s in store for the gorgeous actress. Her style is so classic and simple, and she manages to make everything look gorgeous.

Jennifer got engaged to Cooke after just eight months of dating, when she showed off her ring in NYC on February 4. JLaw’s ring is simple but gorgeous as it features a very thin gold band with a huge square cushion diamond in the center. It is the perfect ring for Jennifer, who was never one for frills and is more of a classic, less-is-more girl.