Jenelle Evans ‘Furious’ Over CPS Taking Son Kaiser Away As Tension In Marriage To David Eason Increases

After child protective services took away Jenelle Evans’ four-year-old son after her husband, David Eason, shot her dog, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that their marriage is almost at the breaking point!

Jenelle Evans, 27, “is furious that Kaiser has been taken away from her and she has vowed to fight for his return,” a source close to Jenelle shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. Jenelle confirmed on May 13 that Kaiser’s grandmother had taken the four-year-old boy out of his daycare, under instructions from the Columbus County Child Protective Services, due to David Eason, 30, fatally shooting Jenelle’s dog, and the whole scandal has the former Teen Mom 2 feeling frustrated. “She is angry over the situation and has been arguing a lot with David since the killing of Nugget.

“Now that the Kaiser is gone, and her mom keeping Jace from her, things between Jenelle and David are getting worse,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. In addition to Kaiser, her 9-year-old son, Jace, was reportedly removed from Jenelle and David’s home and staying with her mother, Barbara Evans. “With CPS getting involved, Jenelle feels heartbroken over the whole situation. She is doing everything in her power to get her kids back, and that is her focus and priority right now while the tension in her marriage with David is increasing.”

Kaiser, whose father is Nathan Griffith, was “taken from his daycare by his grandmother with no notice or call to me,” Jenelle said, confirming the reports of CPS’s involvement. “CPS told Doris to take Kaiser without my consent and still have no legal paperwork signed by the judge stating my kids are taken from me.” As for two-year-old Ensley – who, along with Kaiser, was in the home when David killed Jenelle’s French bulldog after the animal snapped at the young girl – TMZ reports that the young girl is still at David and Jenelle’s house because authorities “believe it’s treacherous to enter the property” due to his temper and his firearms.

David faced a tidal wave of public backlash after shooting Jenelle’s dog, and the couple was reportedly under investigation by the Columbus County Department of Social Services in North Carolina after an unnamed caller filed a complaint. MTV said it would stop filming Jenelle for Teen Mom 2 while noting it parted ways with David in 2018

In the wake of this drama, Jenelle did say divorcing David was “in [her] thoughts, but nothing is finalized.” However, in a case of odd timing, the May 13 episode of Teen Mom 2 featured Jenelle arguing with the show’s producers over David. Jenelle wanted to film at her home again, near David, even if he couldn’t be filmed with her. Jenelle told the show’s producers that she “won’t leave” David because he’s “important” to her.