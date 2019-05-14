Jenelle Evans Could Lose Custody Of Kids If She Stays With David Eason — Attorney Explains

Jenelle Evans’ sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, were removed from her home after her husband David Eason killed their dog, and a family attorney EXCLUSIVELY tells HL how she can get them back.

Jenelle Evans‘ marriage to David Eason, 30, could jeopardize the custody she has of her two sons, Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, who she shares with two of her exes, and it’s not looking too good. Both boys were recently removed from the home she shares with David after he shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, in late Apr. and it looks like Jenelle’s going to have to tread carefully to get them back. C. Christopher Adkins, a family attorney in North Carolina, where Jenelle and David live, EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife about Jenelle’s current situation and opened up about how the 27-year-old Teen Mom 2 star could lose custody of Jace and Kaiser for good if she decides to stay with her controversial hubby.

“It happens a lot in these custody situations that a parent will make allegations about a step parent to get a leg up, but if the allegations are true and if Jenelle stays with David, it is possible that she could lose custody of her kids,” Adkins EXCLUSIVELY told us. Jace, whose father is Andrew Lewis, is currently staying with Jenelle’s mom Barbara Evans, and Kaiser is currently staying with his dad, Nathan Griffith, and Nathan’s mother, Doris, while Jenelle’s daughter with David, Ensley, 2, has remained in the home. In order for Jenelle to get Jace and Kaiser back, Adkins explained that she will have to prove to Child Protective Services (CPS) that her home is a “safe environment” for her children.

“In order to prove to CPS that the children will have a safe environment, they will have to show that there are no guns accessible, I don’t think this is an issue here but there are no drugs left out, they are completing some kind of anger management program, then that is when CPS feels comfortable to allow the children to return to their home,” Adkins said. “Additionally, if the fathers to Jenelle’s other kids made reports to CPS, it might be grounds to modify their current custody arrangement. So this could negatively affect her, and have her current custody order modified.”

As far as whether or not Jenelle is allowed to see Jace and Kaiser while they are out of her home really depends on the current custody arrangement that’s in effect, according to Adkins. “That is really controlled by the current child custody arrangement they have in order now. As long as Jenelle has voluntarily agreed with CPS to have her children removed from the home until CPS can further investigate their situation, the standing custody arrangement is still under order,” Adkins said. “So yes, most likely she still has visitation rights.”

“I’ve been fighting to get my son back,” Jenelle told Us Weekly on May 13, after headlines about the situation started showing up on media outlets. “Kaiser was taken from his daycare by his grandmother [Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris] with no notice or call to me. CPS told Doris to take Kaiser without my consent and still have no legal paperwork signed by the judge stating my kids are taken from me.”

In addition to Jace, Kaiser and Ensley, David has daughter Maryssa, 11, who he shares with ex-wife Whitney Johnson, and she reportedly temporarily left Jenelle and David’s home after the dog killing incident.