Haagen-Dazs Free Cone Day: How To Score Free Ice Cream On May 14

Want to get a FREE scoop of ice cream? If you stop by Haagen-Dazs on May 14, 2019 — you can!

It’s officially Free Cone Day at Haagen Dazs! Summer is right around the corner, and you can get hyped up for the warmer weather by grabbing some free treats at Haagen-Dazs on May 14. All you have to do is stop by a participating Haagen-Dazs location between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on May 14 and you can get a free scoop of ice cream in either a cup, wafer cone or sugar cone. To check out the shop closest to you that’s participating, just use the brand’s Shop Finder, and make sure to use the hashtag #hdfreeconeday if you post any photos on social, too!

“Haagen-Dazs knows your best deserves our best, which is why we are celebrating out customers with free scoops on May 14, an ongoing commitment to support honey bees and a brand new way to earn rewards at Haagen-Dazs shops,” the company’s President and General Manager said in a statement. “We look forward to Free Cone Day every year as an opportunity to thank our loyal fans while simultaneously recognizing the pollinators that make our ice cream possible.” Bees are “critical” in supporting 1/3 of the world’s crops, including those used in more than 1/3 of Haagen-Dazs flavors, like Strawberry and Rocky Road.

Haagen-Dazs is also using Free Cone Day to highlight its new Sweet Rewards program. Ice cream lovers can download the app and sign up for the Haagen-Dazs loyalty program. By doing so, you’ll automatically get a free cone once you make your first purchase on the app! After that, users can earn points for every dollar spent, which can be traded in for rewards throughout the entire year.