‘Game Of Thrones’: Shocking New Theory Claims Arya Will Take [Spoiler]’s Face To Kill Daenerys

In the wake of destroying King’s Landing, Daenerys has a huge target on her back. A new theory predicts that Arya will take a certain main character’s face in order to get close enough to kill Daenerys and end the madness.

Daenerys has gone full Mad Queen on Game of Thrones. She destroyed King’s Landing and killed thousands of innocent people. The series finale will air May 19 and there’s a new fan theory about how Daenerys will end up dead. Jon Snow and Arya are the top picks to take out Dany, but the show could be planning a huge Arya twist. Arya nearly lost her life because of Daenerys’s pursuit of the Iron Throne. Arya trained as a Faceless Man and she may have one more face left to take.

“I think Arya will go to Jon about killing Dany, and he will agree with her as although he loves her he had a HUGE realization in this episode,” Reddit user hoowuurd writes. “As ‘his queen’ was murdering the innocents and he still not only refused to the same, but ordered others to stop. The obvious problem is getting close to Dany as well as killing her without it being frowned upon by the realm. This will lead to Arya killing Grey Worm, as I mentioned he’s been chaotic, plus he’s Dany’s right hand and slightly starting to go crazy after he lost his love. Arya will use Grey Worm’s face to kill Dany, and set it up to look as if either Grey Worm killed Dany and then himself, or just fled the scene and leave it a mystery to the realm.”

Killing Grey Worm and using his face to get close to Dany would be a great idea, considering that Daenerys already doesn’t trust Arya or Sansa. Arya hasn’t used a face since season 7 when she used Walder Frey’s face to kill the rest of House Frey and avenge her family. Many fans are convinced that Arya has another major kill left in the final season, even after killing the Night King. Melisandre’s prophecy about Arya shutting “green eyes” forever has sparked theories that Arya will end up killing Daenerys. Now that Cersei is dead, that leaves Daenerys. There is a major debate about whether or not Dany’s eyes are blue or green, but both colors are in Melisandre’s prophecy.

If Arya killed Daenerys, that would make her both a king slayer and queen slayer. Arya is more than capable of killing someone as powerful as Daenerys, but Jon Snow may end up being the one who kills Daenerys. He has stood by his queen despite what his family and others have said. During the destruction of King’s Landing, as he saw innocent people being burned alive and killed, he realized that he had made a huge mistake in standing by Dany. Jon Snow has always been a reluctant leader. Despite being the true heir to the Iron Throne, he has sworn he doesn’t want to rule. However, at the end of the day, he’s not afraid to make tough decisions for the greater good. Don’t count Jon Snow out yet. The final episode of Game of Thrones will air May 19 at 9 p.m. on HBO.