Amber Rose Flaunts Huge Baby Bump In Crop Top During Lunch Date With Son Sebastian, 6, & BF ‘AE’

A very pregnant Amber Rose put her burgeoning belly on display in a crop top while having lunch with boyfriend ‘AE’ and her son, Sebastian.

Amber Rose showed off her growing baby bump while out for a family lunch in Woodland Hills, California on May 14. The 35-year-old model was joined by her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, and six-year-old, Sebastian, who she shares with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, 31. The trio was all smiles while being spotted heading to their car after grabbing lunch at a Cheesecake Factory at the Westfield Shopping Center.

Amber’s burgeoning belly was on full display in a black crop top and loose-fitting black stretchy pants. The blonde beauty kept her eyes concealed behind dark movie star shades and opted for a silver wristwatch, a few gold necklaces, and simple diamond stud earrings. Amber’s signature short platinum hair was swept to one side and she went with barely there makeup that highlighted her natural beauty. The Dancing With the Stars alum, who is 17 weeks along in her pregnancy, revealed on April 3 that she and “AE” are expecting their first child together.

She shared the exciting pregnancy news with her 18.7 million Instagram followers in a photograph with her belly exposed while having an ultrasound. Amber captioned the sweet snapshot: “@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” “AE” re-posted the photo and added, “Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine. ❤️☀️✨🙏🏽 Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. s**t wild! I love you 💕 I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy [sic].”

Fans were thrilled to hear the model’s exciting news, but they also spotted that Amber was sporting a huge rock on her engagement ring finger. Amber began dating “AE,” who is the VP of A&R at Def Jam Records, in Oct. 2018 and clearly the pair are going stronger than ever.