Carter Lloyd Horne: 5 Things To Know About The Swoonworthy ‘Voice’ Contestant

Carter Lloyd Horne is one of the top 8 finalists hoping to be crowned the new champion of ‘The Voice.’ So, who is Carter Lloyd Horne? He’s one of the show’s best country artists.

There’s only one week left of The Voice season 16 before the highly-anticipated season finale and the competition is at an all-time high. Carter Lloyd Horne is one of the top 8 finalists and will compete for a spot in the finals. The 20-year-old is a country star on the rise and you need to keep an eye on him in these last episodes of The Voice season 16. From his background to his Instagram, here’s what you need to know about Carter.

1. Carter wowed Blake Shelton & Kelly Clarkson during his blind audition. Carter hit the stage to sing Midland’s “Drinkin’ Problem” during the blind auditions. Both Blake and Kelly turned their chairs at the same time for Carter. They know a good country artist when they hear one! Carter ultimately ended up choosing Blake as his coach.

2. His family nearly lost everything in the 2008 recession. Carter revealed that he was born into a family with old money. However, after poor management and the crash of 2008, Carter’s family nearly lost everything. Carter and his family had to move into a motel when he was 14 years old, according to his NBC bio.

3. He recently had to turn off his Instagram notifications! During Fan Week of The Voice, Carter revealed to Blake that he was getting a plethora of prom invites on Instagram. “I think I’ve gotten like a hundred prom invites,” he said. “It’s a little strange, but it’s also very flattering. I had to turn notifications off.” The ladies love him, that’s for sure.

4. He realized music was his calling after he started going to church with his cousin. That’s when he realized music was more than just a hobby. He’s currently a full-time musician in Georgia.

5. He’s one Team Blake’s 5 finalists. Carter is also competing against Andrew Sevener, Dexter Roberts, Gyth Rigdon, and Kim Cherry on Team Blake alone. Team Kelly’s Rod Stokes and Team Legend’s Maelyn Jarmon and Shawn Sounds are also in the running to become The Voice season 16 champion.