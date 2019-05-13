Wendy Williams Admits She Was ‘Heartbroken’ Over Howard Stern Diss, Reveals The Feud Is Over

The feud is done! Wendy Williams revealed on her May 13th show that Howard Stern extended an apology to her. He’s since removed his rant about her from his show!

Wendy Williams, 54, and Howard Stern, 65, have called a truce! It’s been about two months since two of media’s OG’s went at it in the public eye. — Back in March, Wendy claimed he had gone “soft” in Hollywood. And, Howard hit back and called her a “jealous b–ch” in a fiery on-air rant. But, the daytime host revealed that the radio legend apologized and that all is well between the two!

“By the way, Howard, I read the article with you on the cover and I saw that you mentioned me and that you apologized,” Wendy said on her May 13th show, referencing Howard’s cover story in The Hollywood Reporter, which was published on May 8. “Howard, you know what, if you never apologized to me ever in your life, you would still be one of the most influential people in shaping my career. — You and Oprah, that’s it,” Wendy said.

The newly single talk show host continued: “The idea that you apologized, — he went on the air and ripped me a new one for no damn reason, because I knew I was right — then in this article, it was a thick article, he goes on to say that he loves me and that I might’ve seen something in him that maybe he didn’t see, or something like that. And, [he says] that he’s kind of embarrassed for ripping me on the air, so he’s pulled that from the archives. You’ll never hear that on repeat… I love him! And, my heart was so broken when he was fighting with me because I wasn’t fighting with him!”

In the feature — which also discusses Howard’s cancer scare and his new book Howard Stern Comes Again (out on May 14) — he admitted that he regrets his tirade about Wendy. “That was me at my worst,” Howard said of his March 13th rant, adding that he misconstrued Wendy’s words. “I thought she was saying that I was a piece of shit and I sucked. But as [I hear it] now, I don’t see it as an offense at all. If ‘Hollywood’ means that I’ve evolved in some way and the show has changed, then yeah, she hit the nail on the head,” Howard concluded. He’s since pulled the rant from rerun airings on his SiriusXM radio show.