Wendy Williams Stuns In Skintight Animal Print Gown At LGBTQ Fundraiser

Wendy Williams looked fierce in a sultry leopard-print dress at an event for the LGBTQ community on May 11! The newly single talk show host showed off some leg in her plunging dress, which she paired with cool sunglasses and Gucci sneakers!

Wendy Williams, 54, had a night out on the town in New York City on Saturday night! The daytime host shut down the red carpet at L’Hommage, where she attended a fundraiser to benefit FIERCE, a community organization for LGBTQ youth. Wendy served major looks for the cameras in an animal-print high-low dress by RE: NAMED APPAREL and a Vera Wang sheer trench. She paired her sultry look with sparkling Gucci sneakers and cool shades from GCDS. — See her full look HERE.

The talk show host was one of many high profile guests at the event. Marc Jacobs, Bevy Smith and Naomi Campbell were all in attendance. The event, which was dubbed “a night of Celebration, Unity and Love” was facilitated by FIERCE —Fabulous Independent Educated Radicals for Community Empowerment. Others who helped put on the lavish night include Ralph Rucci and a few more celebrities.

Wendy’s night out came amidst her public and not-so-nice divorce battle with Kevin Hunter, 46. The former producer on The Wendy Williams Show responded to her divorce filing on May 6, where he requested that she pay him spousal support, on top of child support for their 18-year-old son, Kevin Jr., 18. A source previously told HollywoodLife that Wendy isn’t phased about Kevin’s legal response, and that she is leaving everything up to her lawyers.

Wendy officially filed for divorce from Kevin, who was also her manager, on April 10. They were married for nearly 22 years. Kevin was accused of having a more than 10-year affair with a woman named, Sharina Hudson, 34. Wendy filed for divorce around the same time Sharina allegedly gave birth to a child that’s said to be Kevin’s.

Fans of the talk show host will know that she’s had a bunch of highs and lows concerning her health and her personal life over the past year. Wendy was diagnosed with Graves’ Disease — autoimmune disorder, which is caused by overactive thyroid — late last year, after she fainted during a live televised show on October 31.

Wendy then took a 6-week hiatus from her talk show in early 2019 to recover, which was advised by her team of doctors. Just weeks after her return, she admitted on March 19 that she had been living in a sober home in Queens, NY for addiction. The host previously struggled with cocaine addiction.