Tom Sandoval & Jax Taylor: Where Their Friendship Stands After Fiery Reunion Fight

Is it the end of an era of friendship, or just a bump in the road for Jax and Sandoval after they went at it on the Vanderpump Rules reunion, May 6? With Jax’s wedding just weeks away, the status of their relationship hung in the balance… until now.

Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval managed to patch things up after they went head-to-head in a verbal battle over James Kennedy‘s antics during the Vanderpump Rules reunion show (part 1) on May 6. “Tom and Jax Taylor have patched things up,” a source close to the cast tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. And, Jax’s best man plans are still in tact. “Of course Jax is still having Sandoval be one of his best men,” the insider says, noting that it will still be a joint role between Tom, 35, and Tom Schwartz. “Randall Emmett is in charge of planning the upcoming bachelor party, but that was part of the plan for awhile now,” the source noted.

Vanderpump Rules fans will know that during part one of the season 7 reunion, things got heated between James Kennedy and Jax, 39, over the DJ’s insensitive tweet about Jax’s late father, Ronald Cauchi. The altercation escalated when Tom seemed to defend James against the rest of the cast, along with Jax. Tom is known for sticking up for James, which was even more frustrating for Jax.

“The reunion as filmed months ago (end of March) and Jax felt like Sandoval needed to have his back more when it came to the drama with James,” the source reveals, adding that Tom can sometimes play both sides, but with genuine intentions. “Sandoval likes to see both sides of the coin,” the insider says. “He feels that although James has made several mistakes, he is often misunderstood and mistreated.”

The source goes on to confirm that Jax and Sandoval have “totally moved on” from the reunion drama. Now, they’re looking forward to Jax’s upcoming bachelor party, ahead of his June 29 nuptials with his Vanderpump Rules co-star Brittany Cartwright.

Part two of the Vanderpump Rules reunion will air on Monday, May 13, at 9/8c on Bravo. But, don’t expect Jax and James to be breaking bread during the show. “Jax will never forgive James,” the source reveals, adding that Tom knows there’s nothing he can do or say to change Jax’s mind.