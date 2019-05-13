‘The Bachelorette’s Robby & ‘Siesta Key’s Juliette Confirm Romance With Sweet PDA Pic

Reality TV worlds are officially colliding! Juliette Porter from ‘Siesta Key’ posted a photo of herself kissing Bachelor Nation’s Robby Hayes on May 13, officially confirming that they’re an item.

Robby Hayes, 30, and Juliette Porter, 21, have made their relationship Instagram official! After featuring one another on each other’s Instagram Stories for a few weeks, the two shared their first PDA pic on May 13. In the adorable photo, which Juliette posted to her page, the reality stars are showing some skin in their swimsuits while kissing by the ocean. Juliette, who stars on MTV’s Siesta Key, only captioned the image with a heart and a fish emoji, but fellow reality star, Corey Brooks, commented, “OFFICIAL AFFFFF,” to make it known that this romance is definitely the real deal!

Fans started questioning if something might be going on between Robby, who hails from The Bachelorette, and Juliette after they spent the weekend together at Stagecoach Music Festival back in April. They were joined by plenty of other friends, including Corey and Siesta Key’s Kelsey Owens, but there was no mistaking that the two were spending quite a bit of time together. In the weeks since the festival, Robby and Juliette continued to fuel the romance rumors by popping up in each other’s Instagram Stories time and time again, too.

Juliette went through a super harsh breakup in front of the whole world on the most recent season of Siesta Key, which was filmed last summer and aired at the beginning of 2019. On the show, she found out her boyfriend, Alex Kompothecras, had been cheating on her, but struggled with whether or not she wanted to believe it and end things with him for good. At the end of the season, Juliette left for college and left the status of her relationship with Alex up in the air, but by the time the show aired, she made it clear on social media that she was DONE with him.

Meanwhile, Robby first appeared on our televisions during JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016. He was the runner-up on the show, losing out to Jordan Rodgers, who JoJo is still engaged to today. Robby returned for seasons four and five of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017 and 2018. During season 4, he dated Amanda Stanton, but by the time the show ended, she wasn’t ready to commit to a relationship with him. They did try to briefly date after filming ended, but it didn’t work out — and she even accused him of cheating. The accusations followed him to season five of BIP, causing him to once again leave without love.

Robby also briefly dated Kathryn Palmer from MTV’s Are You The One? and had a brief fling with Scheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules.