Prince Jackson Passionately Kisses GF On Their Graduation Day — See Romantic Pics

The sweetest thing about Prince Jackson’s graduation from Loyola Marymount University was that his college sweetheart Molly was right there with him. They kissed upon becoming the school’s alumni.

While Prince Jackson was waiting in the seats to go onstage and receive his diploma from Loyola Marymount University on May 11, he shared several Instagram story videos where he was sweetly posing and conversing with his beautiful girlfriend Molly. The two met while in school and the sweethearts got to experience graduating from college as a couple. After the ceremony at LMU’s campus in Westchester, CA, the couple ended up at home in Calabasas where they posed in their black graduation gowns as the sun set in the background. Prince shared two Instagram pics of the moment on May 13, including one shot where the couple went in for a sweet kiss. The 22-year-old has so much to be proud of, as in addition to graduating Cum Laude from LMU’s school of business with a focus on entrepreneurship, he had his beloved Molly and numerous family members there for the occasion.

The new pics show’s Prince’s full name embroidered on the white sash around his neck. In green lettering it reads “Michael Joseph Jackson Jr.” as the late King of Pop’s son graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, which is seen further down the garment. But it’s his sweet pucker up with Molly that had fans gushing. She lovingly held his head in her hands as they smooched while the clouds glowed with the sunset behind them.

“You guys are such a beautiful couple!😍Congratulations to you & girlfriend!❤️” one fan wrote in the comments while another added “Congratulations, mate. Your Dad is proud of you,” referring to the late singing superstar Michael Jackson, who passed away in June of 2009 at the age of 50 and never got to see his eldest son grow into such an impressive young man.

While Prince and Molly sat together under the SoCal sun waiting to get their degrees on Saturday, he had family members there on his big day to witness him become a college graduate. “Prince, it’s been a long road but you did it. Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back! I’m so so proud of you. I love you.” his cousin TJ Jackson, 40, wrote next to an IG picture after the ceremony while standing next to the proud new LMU alum in his cap and gown.

In a family celebration that followed the ceremony, Prince posed in Instagram pics with grandmother Katherine Jackson, 89, and rarely seen brother Blanket, 17. But it was TJ and two other cousins Taryll Jackson, and Taj Jackson who were also there that Prince credited with helping him achieve his college success. “The biggest thanks goes to @tjjackson9 and his brothers @tarylljackson and @tajjackson who kept pushing me to graduate and finish up my degree when I wanted to quit. Honestly I can’t tell you if all of it was worth it yet but I am proud of my degree as I believe it is a testament to my dedication and discipline,” he wrote next to the IG photos.