Porsha Williams was showered in love on her very 1st Mother’s Day! With a little help from dad, Dennis McKinley, her baby girl wrote her a heart-melting note.

Porsha Williams’ little girl, Pilar Jhena, may be just seven weeks old, but she celebrated Mother’s Day in a big way. The newborn “wrote” her mommy the sweetest note ever on the special day, and her words will melt your heart. “Dear mommy, I want to…’thank you’…for bringing me into the world,” the note started. “I want to…’thank you’…for staying up late to feed my tummy and keep me dry. Mommy, I don’t have any money yet…so, I borrowed some from Daddy to make sure today is a special and good day!” the letter read. Ok, so she may have gotten a little help from her dad, Dennis McKinley, 42, on this one, but the idea was so sweet! “Happy 1st Mother’s Day, Love, Pilar,” the note was signed.

Needless to say, Porsha adored the sweet sentiment from her family. She shared the letter to her 4.5 million followers with a message of her own. “@pilarjhena has me wrapped around her whittle finger. Thank you baby girl I love this scroll❤,” she said, before tagging her hubby. Fans were able to see all of the special ways she celebrated the day thanks to her Instagram stories. In one snap, Porsha showed off her hearty, home-cooked meal. In another she flaunted presents from her man, including a slew of bubble bath necessities. In another video clip, she showed off a massive cake and a bouquet of flowers. Clearly, on her first-ever first Mother’s Day, Porsha was one lucky lady!

Mother’s Day was special for Porsha for a number of reasons. It also marked the third and final episode of her RHOA spinoff, Porsha’s Having A Baby. The show aired the night of May 12, and during the last hour of the baby special, fans received a special treat. Porsha debuted her baby’s face for the very first time! The reality star has kept her baby’s face a secret up until now, but as promised, she made the big reveal during the show’s finale.

It’s so sweet to see that Porsha’s family made her first Mother’s Day so incredibly special. Now that we’ve finally seen little Pilar’s face, here’s to hoping we see even more adorable snaps in the weeks to come!