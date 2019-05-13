NeNe Leakes Proudly Reveals Hubby Gregg Is Cancer-Free As Enemy Porsha Thanks God For His Health

What an amazing day for NeNe and Gregg Leakes! The ‘RHOA’ star has announced that her husband has been declared cancer free after bravely battling the disease for the past year.

Just over a month after NeNe Leakes announced that her husband Gregg had completed six months of chemotherapy in his battle against stage three colon cancer, the couple got the best news they could ever hope for. Gregg is cancer free! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on May 13 to make the big announcement, showing the smiling 63-year-old inside the family’s home holding up a hand-drawn sign that read “No cancer found. Praise God.”

“Look at God! We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg’s Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It…..WE ARE CANCER FREE!!!,” the 51-year-old captioned the post. “Yes God! Now i can go give Gregg a black eye 👊🏾since so many thinks he’s abused,” she joked at the end, as NeNe had the added pressures of being his caretaker during his cancer battle, which put a huge strain on their marriage.

Even NeNe’s RHOA enemy of the moment Porsha Williams, 37, was so happy for the news, putting Gregg’s picture saying he’s cancer free on an Instagram story and writing “God is good. Much blessing @greggleakes.” Other reality stars chimed in on the comments section of NeNe’s post, with Trina Braxton, 44, writing “Praise the Lord!” while RHONY‘s Jill Zarin, 55, adding “‘Omg! So so happy Greg!!! And nene!!!!”

The good news comes just a year and eight days since Gregg was diagnosed. NeNe mentioned the date in an Apr. 3 Instagram post announcing that Gregg had completed his chemotherapy treatments. “This all started May 5th 2018…It’s been a long emotional ride for our entire family! Listen up American…..TODAY my husband @greggleakes has completed 6 months of chemotherapy! Awesome job hunni! I’m so happy for you and the strength you showed during this difficult time in your life!” supportive NeNe wrote next to a video of him thanking and hugging his nurses, doctors and caretakers upon leaving the hospital.

Gregg admitted during the RHOA reunion special in April that he wasn’t the easiest person to deal with during his cancer battle and put NeNe through a lot. “It was difficult at times. I’m not a poster child for kindness,” he admitted while saying, “Nobody’s perfect. There was some times, but most times it was on me,” hinting NeNe also had her rough patches as the cancer took a toll on their union.

NeNe had spoken out about Gregg’s attitude in a Nov. of 2018 tweet that read “I would just think if I have or had cancer, I would see life so differently! Not being mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me,” which caught her a lot of backlash for dissing her sick husband. Now that Gregg is cancer-free, hopefully their marriage has come out the other side all the stronger after what they went through together.