Lindsey Vonn & More Best Dressed Stars At 2019 NBCUniversal Upfronts — See Pics

Some of our favorite stars headed to the NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation in NYC on May 13 & we saw some seriously stunning looks on the red carpet!

The red carpet at the NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City on May 13, was jam-packed with some of our favorite celebrities, and there were so many gorgeous looks. Olympic skier, Lindsey Vonn, 34, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she opted to wear a bright red silk gown with a wrap front bodice, lapels, and long sleeves. The blonde bombshell cinched in her waist with a thick satin belt, while the rest of the dress flowed out into a plunging, hip-high slit on one side, showing off her toned leg. She topped her sexy look off with a pair of red satin heels, embellished with red rubies. Meanwhile, Mandy Moore, 35, looked casually chic when she wore a bright yellow strapless Derek Lam PF19 #2 plaid dress. The neon yellow frock was super form-fitting and featured a V-neckline that showed ample cleavage. She accessorized her look with a pair of baby pink ankle-strap sandals with little bows on the front.

Another gorgeous look we loved at the Upfronts came from Kourtney Kardashian, 40, who looked fabulous in a strapless velvet, neon yellow cheetah print tight midi dress. The skintight frock hugged Kourtney’s petite frame perfectly, while the bodice showed off major cleavage. The dress ended just below her knees, while the back featured a slit on the hem, showing off her legs, which she highlighted with a pair of black leather ankle-strap sandals. We especially loved Kourt’s glam, who opted to keep her black hair down and parted in the middle in a straight blowout done by hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, while her makeup featured a dark smokey eye and brown lip with a thick brown lip liner, done by makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian, 34, arrived looking sexier than ever when she opted to go completely braless under a plunging cropped black blazer, with crystal embellished sleeves. She paired the seriously revealing top with a pair of high-waisted, black satin cropped trousers. As for her hair, she donned a slicked back, sleek low ponytail with an extra long, wavy pony, also done by hair stylist Andrew, while her glam was done by makeup artist, Wendi Miyake, who gave her a sexy smokey-eye and a nude lip.

Kendall Jenner, 23, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she arrived wearing a skintight, strapless tan leather midi dress with a plunging slit on the side, showing off her long, lean legs. She paired the tight dress with a pair of clear PVC pumps, opting for a naturally beautiful look. The best part of her entire ensemble, though, was without a doubt her new bangs that she debuted, rocking them in the front, and throwing the rest of her hair back into a high ponytail. There were so many other gorgeous looks at the Upfronts, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!