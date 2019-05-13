Kate Gosselin’s Kids Help Her Meet a New Man in Wild New Reality Show ‘Kate Plus Date’ — Watch Trailer

Kate Gosselin’s been out of the dating game for so long that she’s got a new reality show — and the help of her kids and matchmakers — to find a new guy and the results are hilarious.

When you’ve been out of the dating game as long as Kate Gosselin has, it can take a village to help her find Mr. Right. She has a new six-part TLC reality dating show called Kate Plus Date and fans are getting their first look at the supercut trailer that dropped on May 13. Her 18-year-old twin daughters Mady and Cara are along for the ride to help screen first dates and expert matchmakers Rachel DeAlto and Adam LoDolce will guide her through 10 dates with eligible bachelors. “I don’t even know what the rules are, can someone help me out here?” the 44-year-old mother of eight pleads in a confessional.

“You have a very hard shell but once you get through that there’s this soft, amazing side,” Adam assures Kate while Rachel explains how the course of each date will go. First Kate and her suitor will go out on some sort of fun activity — which in the trailer we see her trying her hand at archery, bowling, grape stomping and struggling in a batting cage — followed by a more intimate dinner where the pair can get to know each other.

Fortunately Kate’s daughters are there to keep things in perspective. They ask one date if he wears cargo pants (he doesn’t so he passes their test). Mady tells the camera, “First dates are not supposed to be romantic. They’re supposed to be to find out if the person is a serial killer or not.” The goal is to get Kate a second or third date but some of her first outings appear downright painful. She has dinner with one guy where they both look dreadfully uncomfortable and she tells him that she feels like they don’t have a connection and he tells her “nah!” before she can even finish the sentence, booking it out of the restaurant as fast as possible.

“Viewers will follow Kate’s journey as she evolves from reserved and cautious to open and invested. While the first few dates are awkward, even ‘painful’ in Kate’s words, she eventually learns to trust the process with the support of her matchmakers and daughters,” a TLC press release announcing the show stated. “After being wooed by all ten mystery men, she is faced with the difficult decision of choosing just two guys to take on a second date. Kate puts it all out there on display: the good, the bad and the awkward! Throughout the process, she lets her guard down and learns a lot about herself and exactly what it’s going to take to find everlasting love,” the release adds. TLC’s new series Kate Plus Date, premieres Monday, June 10 at 10PM ET/PT.