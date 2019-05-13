Josiah Duggar Posts Touching Mother’s Day Message To Wife Lauren 7 Mos. After She Miscarries

Josiah Duggar took to Instagram on Mother’s Day, May 12, to give love to his wife Lauren by leaving her a message about their unborn baby who ‘was called home’.

Josiah Duggar, 22, celebrated Mother’s Day on May 12 by leaving his wife Lauren Duggar, 19, a heartfelt public Instagram message in which he opened up about the heartbreak of going through a miscarriage just seven months ago. The Counting On star posted a pic of him and Lauren posing together and revealed that she is still a mother to him despite the fact that their baby never had the chance to be born.

“To my dear Lauren… Happy 1st Mother’s Day! I have seen you love, protect, and how much you have given without getting anything in return. I wish our sweet baby could’ve seen just how wonderful a mother you are,” Josiah wrote in the touching post. “Not all mothers arms get to hold their little one, or get to hear their baby’s laughs and cries. You may have missed out on these things since our baby was called home to be with Jesus, but you ARE a mother. I love you Lauren! -Si”

Josiah and Lauren, who were married in June 2018, announced the sad news of the miscarriage on Instagram in Feb., just four months after it happened. The loss came a few weeks after they found out they were expecting and the eager stars wrote about their devastation on the social media site. “Our expectations of setting up a baby room, hearing the heart beat, feeling the baby’s first kick in mommys tummy, holding our little one and getting to to see our precious baby were – Shattered. Gone. Right before our eyes,” their message read. “Even though our sweet child is no longer with us, it is such a comfort to know that one day we will get to see our baby in Heaven!”

Josiah’s recent message to Lauren was definitely a memorable one and surely brought comfort to her during the difficult holiday. We’re wishing them all the best.