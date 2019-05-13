‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Tells Producers She ‘Won’t Leave’ David Eason For The Show

Jenelle Evans basically said her marriage to David Eason is more ‘important’ than ‘Teen Mom 2’, so it looks like producers made the right call by firing her shortly after filming the May 13 episode.

After feeling like she was being pulled in so many different directions, amid MTV’s ongoing feud with David Eason, Jenelle Evans requested a phone meeting with Teen Mom 2 producers during the May 13 episode. All Jenelle wanted was some wiggle room. David had previously threatened producers, saying he would interrupt filming if they tried working with Jenelle. He later apologized, but producers still felt uneasy, however, Jenelle couldn’t understand why. She felt that since David apologized, they should forgive and forget.

And on top of that, Jenelle wanted the freedom to film at home again, near David, even if he, himself, couldn’t film with her. But producers basically said no. And Jenelle told them that she “won’t leave” David because she didn’t marry him while high on drugs. She also said he’s “important” — more important than the show, so if they need to move on without her, then that’s what they should do. The episode ended without much of a resolution, but as viewers now know, MTV decided to fire Jenelle last week — a few weeks after this episode was filmed.

Meanwhile, Leah and Jeremy rushed Addie to the ER when her neck swelled up and she experienced trouble breathing. Doctors couldn’t really figure out what was wrong with her, but Leah worried it might be cancer since Lymphoma runs in the family. And while Leah and Jeremy were tending to Addie, they ended up sleeping in the same house together — but not in the same bed. At least, not yet. Addie’s been rooting for them to get back together, but as of this week’s episode, they hadn’t gotten back in bed together.

Briana‘s family also hosted a family photo shoot — one that they invited DeVoin to take part in. They also invited Luis, but Luis didn’t show up, and he never answered Briana’s mom’s text message. Even so, the photo shoot went well and the pictures looked gorgeous. And afterwards, Briana said she was going to talk to a lawyer to see what right she has, as far as custody of Stella goes, since she no longer wants Luis in her life.

Finally, Kailyn’s sister gave birth. Want more? The Teen Mom 2 reunion premieres next Monday, May 20, at 9pm on MTV!