‘GOT’ Fans Flip Out After Show Flubs Again In Promo Shot Of Lannisters: Is That Jaime’s [SPOILER]?

First, it was the Starbucks cup, and now this. ‘Game Of Thrones’ seemingly screwed up again, this time by releasing a photo of Cersei and Jaime Lannister that had fans throwing their hands up in frustration.

After all that went down on the May 12 episode, Game of Thrones fans are feeling a little burnt out and touchy. So, it’s probably not the right time to point out a significant flub, right? Sadly, on the heels of the now-infamous Starbucks cup, the show’s producers did it again. (WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD). Ahead of last Sunday night’s episode, the show released a promo shot featuring Cersei Lannister with her arms around her brother/lover Jaime Lannister. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Jaime’s right hand had miraculously grown back despite being severed off Season 3.

For those who had forgotten – though, knowing how meticulous GoT fans are, especially with their theories, it’s unlikely anyone had forgotten – Jaime has been the one-handed man ever since 2013. The son of Tywin Lannister, the former Hand of the King, lost his when trying to save Brienne of Tarth from being raped by a squad of Roose Bolton’s soldiers. Ever since then, Jamie has worn a fake gold hand, but his real hand was visible on Cersei’s lower back in the promo picture. “For those who are defending [series creators David Benioff and D.B Weiss] after this episode, explain to me why Jaime’s hand grew back,” one fan tweeted. “THIS SEASON IS THE WORST EVER, IN EVERY WAY! NOW F*CK OFF”

Yikes. This bit of fiery wrath pales in comparison to the scorching criticism unleashed on the show after a Starbucks cup was seen at the feast after the Battle of Winterfell. Daenerys seemingly needed a bit of a caffeine boost, as a coffee cup was spotted near her as she watched Jon Snow celebrate with Tormund. “my favorite show forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING,” one fan tweeted, while others dubbed Winterfell “Starkbucks.”

For those who are defending D&D after this episode, explain to me why Jaime's hand grew back… THIS SEASON IS THE WORST EVER, IN EVERY WAY! NOW FUCK OFF

Sadly, it seems Daenerys needed to switch to decaf ahead of the May 12 episode because (once again, SPOILER ALERT) everybody died. Like, everybody. The Mad Queen unleashed Drogon on King’s Landing, and many of the series’ beloved characters didn’t make it out alive. With one episode left and a trailer indicating Jon Snow, Tyrion and Arya will take on the “Mother of Dragons” in the ultimate battle, it seems not many will be left standing when the show comes to an end.