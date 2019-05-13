Harry Potter Vans Collection: First Look & How To Buy It

Harry Potter fans, hold on to your hats, because Vans is collaborating with Warner Bros. on a shoe collection, styled after each of the four Hogwarts houses!

Iconic sneaker brand, Vans just announced that it is collaborating with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring fans a Harry Potter inspired shoe collection, styled and named after the four Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry houses. Included in the collection will be four exclusive colorways in classic Vans silhouettes, however the Vans x Harry Potter collection is also set to debut even more amazing footwear styles for both mean and women, as well as apparel and accessories.

The collection officially includes a Sk8-Hi for Gryffindor, an Era for Slytherin, Authentic for Ravenclaw and the Classic Slip-On for Hufflepuff. The Gryffindor sneakers are hi-tops with black suede fabric on the front and red and orange stripes on the sides. The Slytherin shoes feature green suede snake print on the tops and sides, while the front of the shoes feature black snakeskin and black laces. The Ravenclaw sneakers look pretty classic, as the entire shoe is covered in a blue and gray checkered pattern with matching bright blue laces. Meanwhile, the Hufflepuff slip-ons are covered in black leather, with a peek of orange and black stripes on the sides, and the Hufflepuff crest on the front of both shoes.

While fans can get excited about the first launch of sneakers, the collaboration is expected to drop a lot more amazing merchandise soon, and everything can be bought on Vans.com, although prices of the shoes have yet to be released.

Despite the Harry Potter franchise being years old, fans of the J.K. Rowling series have yet to stop loving everything about it. This sneaker collab is just one of many Harry Potter merchandise launches that Warner Bros. Consumer Products has released, including Harry Potter: The Wand Collection: Collector’s Edition and the Harry Potter Magical Beasts Game. Click through the gallery above to see more Harry Potter merchandise!