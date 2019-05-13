Demi Lovato’s looking fierce and fantastic in a leopard bikini, and even more importantly — she looks happy, months after she nearly lost her life.

The wonders that a year can do! Just 10 months after her terrifying, near-fatal overdose, Demi Lovato is back to looking like her normal healthy and happy self. The “Confident” singer, 26, just got back from an amazing vacation to Bora Bora with her friends, and she couldn’t help but share some of the fabulous pics they took. Two photos showed her posing in a sexy bikini from Pily Q that flaunted her incredibly flat abs and toned thighs. She looks like a straight up goddess in the high-waisted, leopard suit, and her famous friends couldn’t agree with us more! Hailey Baldwin Bieber commented with the heart eyes and fire emojis, while Normani said, “yes Gawdd.” Ashley Graham said, “Hey hottie!” The hilarious Sirah said, “U ARE A GODDESS SIGN MY BASEBALL 😭,” while WWE wrestler Paige VanZant served up the tongue emojis. Someone had to!

Demi completed her look with a trendy pair of tiny sunglasses and a large pair of hoop earrings. If you’re into what she’s wearing, there may be more looks at her “outfit” on the way; she confirmed on Instagram that she “may be posting a lot of pics in the next few days… I’m sorry in advance.” May we suggest she follow her own advice and go all “sorry, not sorry” about that? The fans want to see anything she posts! Just a few days before her epic bikini pics, Demi posed on Instagram in nothing but a white tee, showing off her butt and abs, while only wearing a touch of makeup. One commenter couldn’t have said it better: “imagine being this perfect 👑✨.”

Demi actually let fans know the secret to getting her bangin’ body back in March: boxing! The singer shared a video of herself training at a boxing gym in Los Angeles on March 5, where she sparred with MMA trainer and sportscaster Jay Glazer. Turns out she can hold her own in the ring. She accidentally knocked out one of Jay’s teeth! He was able to laugh about it, at least, even though you know that had to hurt.

It’s been nearly a year since Demi almost died after overdosing on drugs at her home, and subsequently spent three months in rehab. She opened up to fans at the end of 2018 after leaving rehab, writing on Instagram, “So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year. I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones. Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me throughout this year. God bless” She’s still thriving and surviving!