Cardi B Seduces Offset With Sexy Message After He Showers Her With Mother’s Day Love

Is it hot in here, or is that Cardi B flaunting more PDA with her hubby? After enjoying a romantic Mother’s Day, Cardi kept the romance going with a steamy IG post.



Not only did Cardi B’s latest Instagram post flaunt some sexy PDA with her rapper husband, Offset, 27, but it held a steamy caption to match. The 26-year-old “Money” rapper closed out Mother’s Day by sharing a boomerang with her man that was risqué, to say the least. In the clip, Offset was seen nuzzling his face into Cardi’s neck and planting a sloppy kiss on her. Cardi was loving the attention from her man so much that she whipped out her phone to document the moment. She proudly showed off the PDA moment to her 44 million IG followers, but it was the caption that really caught their attention. “I want you to park that big mak truck right in this lil garage,” she wrote below the post. Very cheeky, Cardi.

The not so subtle caption had the rapper’s followers all up in arms. “CAPTION IS MY MOOD,” one fan commented below the post. “Caption tho 💪🏾😂💯💯,” another said in a show of support. “Hot couple🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” a third co-signed the steamy post. However, not everyone was here for the over-the-top display of PDA. “Wtf I thought this shit was family friendly,” one comment read.

Cardi is one lucky lady because Offset went ALL out for her first Mother’s Day. Queen Cardi was spoiled with a stunning display of white and pink roses that completely filled her house. She showed off the floral display to her followers in a video as she expressed her gratitude. “I feel like the luckiest person in the f**king world,” Cardi could be heard saying. She then stepped outside to show her fans the lavish breakfast that Offset has prepared for her. “Look at my breakfast! I can’t. I want to cry. I’m so emotional.” These two were serving up relationship #goals all weekend long.

Cardi has never been shy about flaunting PDA with her man, so perhaps this post shouldn’t surprise us. But — with a caption like that, it’s definitely one of the more risqué social media moments we’ve seen from the couple in a while!