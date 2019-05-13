Bill Nye is incredibly passionate about climate change, so much so that he dropped the F-bomb in a rant & fans are losing it!

Bill Nye the Science Guy is done being your childhood hero. He means business, so much so that he’s dropping F-bombs left & right to prove it. The science commentator was a guest on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver on Sunday evening and did not hold back when discussing the Green New Deal, introduced by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ed Markey. “By the end of this century, if emissions keep rising, the average temperature on Earth could go up another four to eight degrees. What I’m saying is the planet’s on f***ing fire,” Bill Nye put things bluntly while talking to the late-night host.

“There are a lot of things we could do to put it out — are any of them free? No, of course not. Nothing’s free, you idiots. Grow the f**k up. You’re not children anymore. I didn’t mind explaining photosynthesis to you when you were 12. But you’re adults now, and this is an actually crisis, got it? Safety glasses off, motherf***ers,” the science guy continued in his rant. John Oliver, who appears to be in support of the Green New Deal, continued to use the 20-minute segment to disprove the negative myths surrounding the deal, which didn’t pass in the Senate.

“It is a non-binding resolution that very briefly sets out some extremely aggressive goals, including achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, meeting 100% of the country’s power demand through clean, renewable and zero-emission energy sources and creating millions of good, high-wage jobs in the United States,” the host explained.

Later, Nye and Oliver dedicated much of their time to explaining “carbon pricing.” “Carbon emissions are by far the largest source of greenhouse gases, yet right now it’s basically free to pollute the air with carbon dioxide, which is a little bit weird when you think about it,” Oliver said. “Because we’ve universally agreed that polluting is bad, and yet it’s free to do it. When you litter, you pay a fine. When you drive above the speed limit, you pay a fine. When you steal 400 hamsters from PetSmart, tie them to a sled and race through the streets on a hamster sleigh, you pay a fine. Is that fine worth it? Yes, of course it is, but you do pay it.”

Nye, continuing his tirade, added to the late night host’s sentiments, saying, “Putting a fee on carbon creates incentives to emit less carbon, and, more importantly, it also incentivizes the development of low-carbon technology, which is huge, because that’s vital to reducing emissions globally. And because for some reason, John, you’re a 42-year-old man who needs his attention sustained by tricks, here’s some fucking Mentos and a bottle of Diet Coke. Happy now?” It looks like the Bill Nye as we knew and loved him has left the building.