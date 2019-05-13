Beyonce’s Hair Makeover: She Debuts Dark Locks & Fans Beg Her To ‘Keep It’

Beyonce ditched her blonde curls for dark brown locks and fans are freaking out, begging her to keep her new hair because they love it so much!

Beyonce, 37, looked flawless when she debuted a brand new hairstyle at the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors game on May 10, when she sat courtside with husband JAY-Z. We almost didn’t recognize Bey, as her hair was the darkest we’ve ever seen it. She opted to wear a black skintight Marine Serre Moon Print Top, with little red moons all over it, paired with skintight matching Marine Serre Moon Print Leggings. On top of her look she donned a black patent leather Dries Van Noten Vinyl Hooded Jacket, Saint Laurent Amber Edie Sandals, and a Marine Serre Rubber Ball Dream Clutch. While we loved her look, we couldn’t help but notice her brand new hair makeover.

Beyonce’s hair colorist, Neal Farinah, posted photos of Beyonce with her new do, writing: “Dark hair Beyonce: Summer color hair trends color done by me.” Meanwhile, her hair was actually styled by Nakia Collins, who threw Bey’s new super dark hair into loose effortless waves. Bey posted her gorgeous new hairstyle on Instagram, and thousands of people headed to the comments section, begging her to keep the new, darker color.

Just a few days before debuting her new dark locks, Bey was rocking super blonde curls, which she has kept for quite some time. So, when she took to Instagram to show off her dark brunette locks, people were blown away and so many fans rushed to the comments on all of Beyonce’s new dark hair pics writing, “KEEP THE DARK HAIR!!!,” while Ashley Graham even commented, “Love the dark hair!!!,” and Winnie Harlow wrote, “Okay brunette.”

Beyonce always makes a statement no matter what she does and whether it’s her revealing outfits on stage or her regular everyday looks, she always manages to pull off any look. We love this new darker hue on Beyonce, and we think it’s the perfect choice for the spring.