Beth Chapman Speaks Out On Her Cancer Battle In Emotional Speech: This Is An ‘Ultimate Test Of Faith’

In an inspiring speech at a Florida church on May 12, Beth Chapman opened up about her difficult battle with cancer, and explained how her journey with the disease has tested her more than ever before.

Our hearts are with Beth Chapman, 51. The reality television star opened up about her cancer battle in a speech at the Source Church Bradenton, Florida on May 12, which also happened to be Mother’s Day. In her message, she talked about how cancer has tested her faith more than anything in the past, and opened up about her decision not to use chemotherapy. “I don’t go to God and go….why did I get cancer?” she explained. “He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because it is the ultimate test of faith. It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known.”

Beth’s husband, Dog the Bounty Hunter, previously revealed that Beth was not relying on chemotherapy to treat her cancer this time around, as she had a terrible experience with the drug the last time she battled the disease. Instead, Beth is using “conventional treatments” to fight this terrible disease. “Chemotherapy is not my bag people,” Beth told the audience at The Source. “Sorry, that’s not for me. So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it will either be taught to me or to you.”

She also gushed over her relationship with Dog in the inspiring message, and said being married to him has been the “greatest part” of her life. “We’ve had an amazing life,” she said. “We had great fun and we’re still having fun.” Beth said, too, that she as a “lot to do” in her life still and believes that the “Lord of impossible miracles is going to show up big” for her.

Beth’s appearance at the Source Church on Mother’s Day was confirmed at the end of April. At the time, she explained why she decided to share her story. “Fighting cancer is the I’ve ever been in,” Beth said. “But my faith in God and the love of my family is helping me through. I am so honored to have been asked by Pastors Ralph and Joanne to share my story with their congregation, especially on Mother’s Day.”

Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017, and underwent a major surgery to remove a mass in her neck. Just one year later, though, the horrific disease returned at the end of 2018. Since then, Beth has continued to stand by Dog’s side as he films his new show as a bounty hunter, and has stayed positive about her future. At the beginning of April, she was rushed to the hospitalized in Hawaii after suffering from “breathing issues,” but she was released hours later.