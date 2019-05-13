Ben Simmons Fans Beg Him To ‘Break Up With Kendall’ & ‘Work On His Jump Shot’ After 76ers Playoff Loss

Philadelphia 76ers fans are convinced the Kardashian Curse has hit their team after getting knocked out of the NBA playoffs on May 12, and now they’re begging Ben Simmons to end things with Kendall Jenner.

It was a gut-wrenching loss for the Philadelphia 76ers on May 12 — they fell short to the Toronto Raptors in game seven, losing 92-90 and ending their 2019 playoff run. Fans were obviously devastated after the game, and a bunch seemed to take issue with Ben Simmons‘ performance. Ben, of course, started dating Kendall Jenner ahead of the 2018/2019 season, and now, 76ers fans think they’ve fallen victim to the infamous Kardashian Curse. Kendall wasn’t even in attendance at any of the 76ers playoff games, but she’s still taking the brunt of the blame from a lot of bitter fans.

“Ben needs to dump Kendall and work on his jumpshot,” one person tweeted after the game. Another person added, “Ben Simmons this is your last chance…make this off-season count. I want to see that mid-range jumper, I want you to shoot the ball and dominate…please don’t just hang out with Kendall, get to work!!!!” Someone else also wrote, “Ben Simmons stop going on dates with Kendall get a jumpshot so you can be the BEST player in the league.” Many fans also tweeted at Kendall, begging her to end things with Ben if he wouldn’t do it himself.

Kendall and Ben have not been spotted out together in several months, so the exact status of their relationship is actually unclear at the moment — especially since she was just seen spending some quality time with one of her exes! Kendall reunited with Harry Styles at the Met Gala on May 6, and they even hosted an after-after-party together. The two were then seen leaving the hotel where the event took place — just moments apart — in the early hours of the morning…after the sun had come up.

If Ben Simmons spends his offseason with Kendall Jenner she better be rebounding for him in the gym. — Bryce Harper’s Older Brother (@kev___215) May 13, 2019

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Ben was left totally “confused” by the situation. “He can’t help but wonder if Kendall and Harry are more than friends or if it is something else,” our source explained. “It made him feel uncomfortable to learn about Kendall and Harry together.”

Still, another source also told us that there is nothing romantic going on between Kendall and Harry, even though they have great chemistry. “They feel more like brother and sister and will be forever friends who will always be happy to see each other,” our insider revealed. “They didn’t hook up at the Met — just hung out and talked about life.”