Ashley Iaconetti Reveals Why Hannah B. Is The Most Relatable ‘Bachelorette’ Star Yet: ‘It’s Awesome’

Hannah Brown will begin her reign as star of ‘The Bachelorette’ on May 13, and we caught up with Bachelor Nation alum, Ashley Iaconetti, EXCLUSIVELY for scoop on why she’s perfect for the job.

After competing on The Bachelor, starring on Bachelor in Paradise TWICE and getting engaged to a fellow Bachelor Nation star, Ashley Iaconetti is quite the expert on all things in Bachelor-verse. So, of course, we had to get her opinion on this season’s Bachelorette, Hannah Brown! “I love Hannah!” Ashley gushed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “[Jared Haibon and I] met her a couple of times and we just love her personality. She is totally unfiltered. She is the most relatable Bachelorette ever because I feel like she is so uncensored. She just kind of says everything and acts like your standard girlfriend. She’s just your girlfriend becoming the Bachelorette! It’s kind of awesome.”

Hannah was rejected by Colton Underwood on season 23 of The Bachelor, but is returning for another shot at love on The Bachelorette, which premieres May 13. We also caught up with Colton recently, and he agreed that Hannah has great qualities for being the star of the show. “I think as long as she stays true to herself and she’s authentic, she’ll do great,” Colton told us. “And I mean this in the most positive way, but I hope she’s unfiltered. I think it’s going to be a great season.”

Previews for Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette have revealed that there will be no shortage of drama in the upcoming episodes. In fact, during the very first rose ceremony, Hannah calls out one guy for coming on the show with a girlfriend! At one point during the season, she also breaks down in tears while lecturing the guys about how they better “get their s*** together.” The show airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m on ABC.