Aaron Rodgers Explains His ‘Game Of Thrones’ Cameo After Fans Struggle To Spot Him In Latest Episode

Aaron Rodgers had ‘Game of Thrones’ fans stunned when he showed up on-screen, May 12! But, his cameo was so quick that viewers didn’t even know it was him during the Battle of Queens! The NFL star finally explains his role…

Aaron Rodgers, 35, could have an acting career when he decides to put down the pigskin for good. The Green Bay Packers QB shocked Game Of Thrones fans on May 12, when he made a small, but notable cameo during the Battle of Queens. Aaron was quickly shown on-screen in his battle gear, alongside others in the scene. But, some fans didn’t even noticed until he referenced his own cameo after the episode aired.

“It was just for a few seconds, but I’ll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones #crazyepisodetonight,” the NFL star captioned an Instagram photo of himself in costume. “Wait whaaaaaat????”, actress Emmanuelle Chriqui wrote in the comments section, which was a clear indication that she missed Aaron’s cameo. Meanwhile, sportscaster Cabbie Richards, seemed to do the same. “WHAT?!!!!!!”, he added to the comments.

During a post-episode look inside the filming of his cameo, Aaron further explained his role. He revealed that he played someone “helping a woman who was injured.” Aaron said he “sat her down and then, the hell with her, I’m getting out of there,” in his scene.

Aaron Rodgers talks about his role in #GameOfThrones. “I was helping a woman, who was injured… then the hell with her I’m getting out of there.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/DcLFPDUrJH — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) May 13, 2019

Despite his explanation, GoT fans are still in awe over Aaron’s short, but clearly impactful, cameo! “I love @AaronRodgers12 forever and even more so because of his love for GoT!”, one fan tweeted. “Aaron Rodgers was great on GoT last night,” another added.

And, then there were fans who used Aaron’s cameo as a way to shade him on the football field. “Game of Thrones nailed it last night: Aaron Rodgers was a useless Lannister solider who got lit up by Dragon,” one fan wrote, adding, “Probably blamed his death on Mike McCarthy too..”

Aaron’s latest appearance on GoT‘s 8th season is just one of many celeb cameos on the hit HBO show. He joins several other famous faces who’ve managed to secure quick guest spots, including, singers Chris Stapleton, Ed Sheeran and Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney. Game of Thrones airs on HBO, Sundays at 9 PM ET.