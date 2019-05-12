Exclusive
Teresa Guidice & Danielle Staub’s Renewed Friendship Driving ‘Wedge’ Between ‘RHONJ’ Cast

Teresa Giudice, Danielle Staub
Teresa Giudice’s friendship with Danielle Staub hasn’t been sitting well with some of the cast members of ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ and they even think Danielle is ‘brainwashing’ her.

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice, 46, and Danielle Staub, 56, have been growing closer as friends and it turns out it’s causing what’s sure to be some headline-making drama in the upcoming season of the Bravo series. Danielle and many of the cast mates are known for not getting along so Teresa choosing to keep Danielle in her life and defending her has definitely been a challenge for the other women.

“Teresa recently met up with Danielle alone near Teresa’s home and Teresa was honest with her and let her know that the other women have been saying not the nicest of things about her,” a source close to Teresa EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Teresa’s feelings about Danielle recently got attention at her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga‘s fashion show when she was seen throwing a glass of water while discussing and defending Danielle with co-star Jennifer Aydin. The two were apparently discussing an argument that happened between Danielle and their other cast mate Margaret Josephs last season on RHONJ and Teresa threw the water to make a point about some wine that was thrown during Danielle and Margaret’s altercation on the cast trip to Mexico. “Teresa feels like Danielle really needs to be defended which is why things got so heated at the Envy Fashion Show,” the source continued. “It’s a huge premise of drama this season — The tension with Danielle.”

Danielle wasn’t invited to Melissa’s fashion show, so Teresa recently spoke with her to give her a heads up about what took place at the event and why. “One thing about Teresa is she will tell it to you straight and she thinks that the women bad mouthing Danielle is unnecessary, so she felt like she should take her out, sit her down and tell her what happened at the fashion show since she wasn’t invited and let her know what was going on,” the source explained. “Teresa felt like she should tell her everything. They say some pretty harsh things about her and the only one who really likes her is Teresa. A lot of them have even unfollowed her on social media. Danielle‘s feelings are pretty hurt as Danielle is a sensitive girl.”

“The other ladies feel Danielle causes drama and is essentially brainwashing Teresa,” the source went on. “They also feel like since she isn’t a full-time housewife anymore that she shouldn’t be coming around as much. It’s really driven a giant wedge in the cast, however, it’s making for great TV for the upcoming season.”