Teresa Giudice Finds It ‘Hard’ To Celebrate Mother’s Day But The Reason Why Is Surprising

Teresa Giudice is celebrating being a mother to her four daughters this Mother’s Day but the holiday is something she struggles with and it has nothing to do with her husband Joe Giudice being away from her.

Teresa Giudice, 46, may be dealing with the pending possible deportation of her husband Joe Giudice, 46, but that’s not what she’ll be thinking about this Mother’s Day. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star will be focused on remembering her own mother, Antonia Gorga, who passed away in Mar. 2017, and even though she’s looking forward to celebrating the holiday with her four daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, she can’t help but find it hard to be without Antonia.

“Teresa Giudice finds it hard to celebrate Mother’s Day, but it actually has nothing to do with the fact that Joe is away. It stems from the pain of losing her own mother,” a source close to Teresa’s family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Teresa has battled hard over the last year and a half, more so over the stress of losing her mother than anything else.”

One of the things Teresa finds the hardest is that she was serving an 11 month prison sentence for bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud until Dec. 2015, and she missed that precious time with her mother, who died at the age of 66 after suffering from pneumonia and rheumatoid arthritis. “It hurts her to know she lost the last years of her mother’s life because she was away serving time for something she to this day feels she personally didn’t do, which has been a huge tension liner between her and Joe,” the source explained. Joe served a 41-month prison sentence after also being charged with fraud.

“It was when her mother passed that she started to look at her situation with Joe so differently and she grew angry and started resenting him and it all stemmed from her mother,” the source continued. “She knows what Joe did was wrong, but she paid for a crime she didn’t know about. She plans on celebrating her mother’s life with her four daughters, her father, brother Joe [Gorga], 39, and sister-in-law Melissa. Teresa still breaks down often over losing her mom.”

Joe is currently being held in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) where he’s been since his prison release in Mar. 2019, and is awaiting a possible deportation, so Teresa won’t be spending Mother’s Day with him. “Teresa‘s daughters are old enough to make plans for holidays on their own now, so having Joe not there really doesn’t bother her more than any other day,” the source said.