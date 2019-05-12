Rosario Dawson Sunbathes Topless After Turning 40 As Romance With Cory Booker Heats Up

Rosario Dawson is showing boyfriend Cory Booker — and all of us — how insanely hot she is as she hit her milestone 40th birthday. She sunbathed topless in a sexy video.

Actress Rosario Dawson turned 40 on May 9 but waited until the weekend to celebrate. The Sin City star did some topless sunbathing and decided to document her tanning session to share with fans on her Instagram account on May 11. She ‘s seen looking into the camera, fresh faced with no makeup on then sits up with her arm covering her bare breasts to turn around and show her bare backside. The sound of waves and chirping birds can be heard in the background as she rolls her hands through her hair with palm trees seen above her.

Rosario’s boyfriend, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, 50, didn’t get to join in on her sun session as he was at a campaign stop in North Carolina. She captioned the video “Here’s lookin’ at you 4D #BlissMore.” Rosario’s pal Ashlee Marie Preston commented “I can feel the slight sensation of the sun caressing the micro hairs on my arm while taking in the light scent of the shore contained within the gentle breeze through this video… ☺️.” Meanwhile her Clerks II director Kevin Smith told her “Put some clothes on!”

Cory first hinted at their relationship during a Feb. appearance on The Breakfast Club where he told Charlamagne Tha God that he “had a boo” and that “I’m dating somebody that’s really special.” Rosario then fessed up that she was his sweetie when a member of the paparazzi pressed her about it while she was walking through t Ronald Reagan National Airport outside Washington D.C. on March 14. “He’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can… I’m just grateful to be with someone I respect and love and admire so much, who is so brilliant, and kind, and caring, and loving,” she gushed with a girlish giggle.

The New Jersey lawmaker confirmed the happy news to Ellen DeGeneres when he stopped by her show six days later on March 20, calling his actress sweetheart “an incredible human being.” Ellen pointed out that Rosario’s every move was going to be under scrutiny as the girlfriend of a president candidate but he told the host that Rosario can handle it and that he wants her by his side no matter what. Hopefully that even includes topless videos!