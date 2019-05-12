‘American Idol’ Mentor, Rebel Wilson, Admits She Was Shocked At ‘How Good’ The Contestants Are

After working with the ‘American Idol’ contestants earlier this season, Rebel Wilson was BLOWN AWAY, and she opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY all about it!

Rebel Wilson served as a mentor to the top 10 American Idol contestants ahead of Disney Night for season 17, and we caught up with her at the premiere of her movie, The Hustle, to get the scoop on what shocked her most about the experience. “[I was shocked at] how good everyone was!” Rebel gushed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Rebel spent one-on-one time with all ten artists ahead of the show’s April 21 episode, and she gave them invaluable advice to help them take their performances to the next level. Clearly, she had an amazing time collaborating with the rising stars!

Now, the season just has two episodes left, and there are only FIVE people left vying for the win: Laine Hardy, Alejandro Aranda, Madison VanDenburg, Wade Cota and Laci Kaye Booth. During the May 5 episode, Laci landed in the bottom two, along with Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon. However, the judges used their one and only save of the live shows to keep her in the competition, giving her a second opportunity and a chance to perform live with the top 5.

Laci, Laine, Alejandro, Madison and Wade will perform THREE times during the upcoming May 12 episode. One of the songs will be in honor of Elton John, another will be a song dedicated to their heroes in honor of Mother’s Day and the third will be chosen by their season-long mentor, Bobby Bones. Of course, the episode will also feature a live elimination, with the remaining contestants moving onto the big finale.

A winner will then be crowned LIVE when the American Idol finale airs on May 19 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are serving as judges this season.