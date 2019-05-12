Rashida Jones & More Stars Mourn Peggy Lipton After ‘Mod Squad’ Star Sadly Dies At 72

After her death, stars have come forward to share messages in mourning of Peggy Lipton.

Peggy Lipton passed away at 72 years old, and stars have honored the Hollywood actress with love. Peggy, who was the mother of Rashida Jones, 43, and Kidada, 45, was also married to Quincy Jones, 86. The star acted on The Mod Squad and Twin Peaks, which made her mark on Hollywood, and people have made sure to show their love after her death. Rashida and Kidada shared a message to the Los Angeles Times upon learning of their mother’s death. “She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” the daughters said in a statement. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”

Kathy Griffin posted a note in remembrance of the star. “I’m heartbroken. I had the opportunity to work with Peggy for a few days on a film. I absolutely fell in love with her. I’ve honestly always thought of Peggy as…perfect. Honest, funny, nurturing, oh and loved some good, juicy, gossip.” Holly Robinson Peete said, “Simply heartbreaking loss. Peggy Lipton was a beautiful woman inside & out. So glad I got a chance to tell her that her character on #ModSquad was an inspiration for Judy Hoffs on 21 Jump Street Sending love strength and courage to daughters @iamrashidajones #kidadajones.”

Rosanna Arquette said she was heartbroken. “Oh my God. I’m broken hearted to hear of the passing of my friend Peggy Lipton. We had known each Other for many years and her beautiful girls were the loves of her life. She was an exquisite human being On all levels. god bless you. KIDADA and Rashida she’s your angel.” Kristin Davis said, “I am retweeting a Peggy Lipton tweet that shows just a tiny glimmer of how incredibly sweet and loving she is towards animals. She was also passionate about human rights. I am so sad and thinking of her daughters and family now . Fly freely Peggy.” Peggy’s tweet was a retweet of an owl, and Peggy had said, “his furry feet and legs.”

I’m heartbroken. I had the opportunity to work with Peggy for a few days on a film. I absolutely fell in love with her. I’ve honestly always thought of Peggy as…perfect. Honest, funny, nurturing, oh and loved some good, juicy, gossip💔 https://t.co/RfQd0CqJG3 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 12, 2019

The CEO of Disney, Robert Iger, also shared some supportive words. “Heartbroken over the passing of #PeggyLipton. Worked with her on #TwinPeaks. Beauty, brains, class…..”

I am retweeting a Peggy Lipton tweet that shows just a tiny glimmer of how incredibly sweet and loving she is towards animals. She was also passionate about human rights. I am so sad and thinking of her daughters and family now . Fly freely Peggy✨ https://t.co/JBWtFxsn5g — Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) May 12, 2019

David Allen Grier passed along well-wishes to Rashida and her family. “@iamrashidajones I’m sad to hear of the passing of your mother Peggy Lipton. You and your family are in my prayers.” May Peggy rest in peace, and we send our best wishes to her friends and family.