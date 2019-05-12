‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Porsha Williams picked Mother’s Day to finally debut her baby girl’s face, and we can’t believe how gorgeous Pilar is!

The third and final episode of Porsha Williams’ RHOA spinoff, Porsha’s Having A Baby, aired on Mother’s Day (May 12), and during the last hour of the baby special, Porsha gave birth and debuted her baby’s face for the very first time! Up until now, Porsha’s kept her daughter, Pilar‘s, mug a secret but she had previously said she’d show her face for the first time during the finale of Porsha’s Having A Baby. So while it wasn’t a surprise to see Pilar’s face during this week’s episode, it was still exciting.

Before tonight’s episode, Porsha told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “If anybody knows me they know that I wanted to post her picture the day she was born, but we definitely wanted to surprise everybody and let everybody enjoy the whole experience, so we’re going to show her on the last episode. You’ll see her as soon as she comes out and then you’ll also see me bring her home for the first time.” And that’s exactly what happened. Viewers got a chance to see “Baby PJ’s” face immediately after she was born.

Even though Porsha’s birth experience didn’t air until this week, it’s been nearly two months since Porsha actually delivered Pilar on March 22. So fans had to wait a long seven weeks before seeing the precious baby’s face. And now that we’ve seen her face, we can honestly say that it was worth the way. Pilar is so gorgeous!

And Porsha told us that it wasn’t easy waiting so long to debut Pilar’s face. “When I saw PJ I was like, ‘Oh my god it’s a real life angel,’ and of course I wanted to share that with the world. It’s been so hard,” she admitted. “Every cute picture, every smile, every grin, every frowny face — I want to post it! It’s been super hard not to post her.”