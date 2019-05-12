Porsha Williams & NeNe Leakes Are ‘Not At All Afraid’ To Film ‘RHOA’ Together Amid Drama

Despite all of the drama and tension between Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes during the ‘RHOA’ reunion specials, the ladies will still be professional and film together when cameras roll next month.

Real Housewives of Atlanta has some of the best feuds of any of the Bravo franchises, and the latest between NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams is a doozy. New mom Porsha, 37, was upset when NeNe, 51, blew off her baby shower in early March and the tension escalated when NeNe allegedly called out her former pal for being fat just six days after she gave birth to daughter PJ. But despite the bad blood at the moment, they’re going to be professional when season 12’s filming gets underway shortly.

“Porsha Williams and Nene Leakes are not at all afraid to film together when filming resumes in early June. They’re both excited and ready to go no matter who from the cast is back or what new ‘wives may or may not be joining the show,” a source close to both of the ladies tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“At the end of the day, both women view RHOA as a job and can be total professionals if they need to be when filming. They aren’t afraid of filming with the other whatsoever. To them, the show is work and that’s how they make their money, so they’ll show up no matter who is or isn’t involved,” the insider continues.

NeNe had a lot to be pissed off about during season 11. Porsha and Kandi Burruss, 42, went snooping inside the personal closet of NeNe’s home and went through her stuff, which got her so riled up she nearly attacked a cameraman filming the action. Then she was blindsided at Cynthia Bailey‘s drink launch party when former (and likely on-again) RHOA cast member Kenya Moore, 48, showed up, even though Cynthia said she wasn’t coming and had turned down an invite. Then things got even more intense when Porsha shared a series of text messages from NeNe where she allegedly called her a “lying ass big fat hungry bitch” and a “big piggy with the busted shape,” just six days after Porsha delivered her baby. The reunion specials have brought out even more bad blood between the ladies so season 12 should be epic!